Spokane police investigating shooting on Crestline

Spokane Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened on Crestline Street north of Lincoln Monday morning.

Details are sparse but police say they responded to a call of a shooting around 11:30 a.m. Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene to conduct their investigation.

That investigation is ongoing as of Monday evening.

Additional details were not immediately known. As we learn more we will update this story