After shooting, Spokane venues assess security - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

After shooting, Spokane venues assess security

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

"We're very good friends with the folks that put on the LiveNation events and I can't imagine what they are going through," Matt Gibson said.

As the death toll and the number of injured continues to climb, the conversation about security at music venues begins to surface as well.

Gibson, the Spokane Arena General Manager, says Sunday, October 1, 2017, was the one-year mark where the arena installed metal-detectors at gates.

"We're already taking precautions like with what happened in Las Vegas and the thing about things like this is you're not quite sure how it's going to go down," he said.

The arena has had a no-gun policy since 1995 with the exception of law enforcement who are allowed to bring in their guns.

Gibson says they also have a full-staffed security that includes members of the Spokane Police Department, Spokane County Sheriff's Office, and Homeland Security.

Gibson added that even with metal detectors and heightened security, an attack can change.

"When guns are no longer effective, they employ vehicles, and when that doesn't happen they put an explosive device in an off the beaten path location so it's a discussion that we continue to have with our employees and our experts in the field," he said.

Gibson says the best thing for people to do at the arena is if they see someone acting suspicious, say something to security staff.

Northern Quest Resort & Casino also released a statement after the Las Vegas shooting, you can read it below:

Our hearts are heavy today as we continue to monitor the horrific aftermath of the events in Las Vegas.  Several members of the Northern Quest Resort & Casino team are currently in Las Vegas, but we are thankful all of them have checked in and are safe.

We take the safety and security of our guests and team members very seriously at Northern Quest.  In addition to the detailed safety protocols and procedures we have in place, we have security officers on duty at all times, as well as active presence from Kalispel Tribal Police.  We also regularly conduct drills on a variety of crisis-based scenarios and continue to work diligently to ensure our plans are the most effective they can be.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Las Vegas, including our friends at Mandalay Bay.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene

    Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene

    Monday, October 2 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-10-02 21:58:59 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. We're told no construction workers were hit. Officials are working to notify the next of kin. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. We're told no construction workers were hit. Officials are working to notify the next of kin. 

    >>

  • Los Angeles police deny confirming Tom Petty's death to CBS

    Los Angeles police deny confirming Tom Petty's death to CBS

    Monday, October 2 2017 6:33 PM EDT2017-10-02 22:33:20 GMT

    UPDATE: A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died. Officer Tony Im said Monday that the LAPD did not respond to any incident involving the rocker.

    >>

    UPDATE: A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died. Officer Tony Im said Monday that the LAPD did not respond to any incident involving the rocker.

    >>

  • Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting

    Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-10-02 23:48:54 GMT

    We have just learned a woman from Cheney is among the at least 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department Employee. 

    >>

    We have just learned a woman from Cheney is among the at least 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department Employee. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • How to improve your chances of escaping a mass shooting

    How to improve your chances of escaping a mass shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-10-03 01:52:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Confusion and chaos took over as gunfire exploded on the Las Vegas strip Sunday night. The tragedy that has terrorized the city is the latest of more than 100 mass shootings in U.S. history. And it's shootings like the one in Las Vegas that have led to new focuses on how to survive them. “Let's assume the worst,” said Lt. Shawn Kendall of the Spokane Police Department.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Confusion and chaos took over as gunfire exploded on the Las Vegas strip Sunday night. The tragedy that has terrorized the city is the latest of more than 100 mass shootings in U.S. history. And it's shootings like the one in Las Vegas that have led to new focuses on how to survive them. “Let's assume the worst,” said Lt. Shawn Kendall of the Spokane Police Department.

    >>

  • Spokane witness to Vegas shooting: 'I feel like I got hit by a semi-truck'

    Spokane witness to Vegas shooting: 'I feel like I got hit by a semi-truck'

    Monday, October 2 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-10-03 01:36:05 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Those who were in Las Vegas are making their way back to Spokane after witnessing such a horrible event.   “I feel like I'm still in shock from last night. I feel like I got hit by a semi-truck,” says Jessica Long. She was in Las Vegas for the festival with her mom, her aunt, and her mom’s friend Kim. That night, she and Kim were at the concert when they heard the gunfire. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Those who were in Las Vegas are making their way back to Spokane after witnessing such a horrible event.   “I feel like I'm still in shock from last night. I feel like I got hit by a semi-truck,” says Jessica Long. She was in Las Vegas for the festival with her mom, her aunt, and her mom’s friend Kim. That night, she and Kim were at the concert when they heard the gunfire. 

    >>

  • New flyers targeting mayor, his family appear in Sandpoint

    New flyers targeting mayor, his family appear in Sandpoint

    Monday, October 2 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-10-03 01:28:45 GMT

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are once again investigating flyers that falsely represent the views and politics of Mayor Shelby Rognstad. Police say new versions of flyers also misrepresent the mayor's family. Recent versions of the flyers contain Photoshopped pictures that are presented as the Mayor and his family when they in fact are not.

    >>

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are once again investigating flyers that falsely represent the views and politics of Mayor Shelby Rognstad. Police say new versions of flyers also misrepresent the mayor's family. Recent versions of the flyers contain Photoshopped pictures that are presented as the Mayor and his family when they in fact are not.

    >>
    •   