After shooting, Spokane venues assess security

"We're very good friends with the folks that put on the LiveNation events and I can't imagine what they are going through," Matt Gibson said.



As the death toll and the number of injured continues to climb, the conversation about security at music venues begins to surface as well.



Gibson, the Spokane Arena General Manager, says Sunday, October 1, 2017, was the one-year mark where the arena installed metal-detectors at gates.



"We're already taking precautions like with what happened in Las Vegas and the thing about things like this is you're not quite sure how it's going to go down," he said.



The arena has had a no-gun policy since 1995 with the exception of law enforcement who are allowed to bring in their guns.



Gibson says they also have a full-staffed security that includes members of the Spokane Police Department, Spokane County Sheriff's Office, and Homeland Security.



Gibson added that even with metal detectors and heightened security, an attack can change.



"When guns are no longer effective, they employ vehicles, and when that doesn't happen they put an explosive device in an off the beaten path location so it's a discussion that we continue to have with our employees and our experts in the field," he said.



Gibson says the best thing for people to do at the arena is if they see someone acting suspicious, say something to security staff.

Northern Quest Resort & Casino also released a statement after the Las Vegas shooting, you can read it below: