New flyers targeting mayor, his family appear in Sandpoint

Sandpoint Police are once again investigating flyers that falsely represent the views and politics of Mayor Shelby Rognstad.

Police say new versions of flyers also misrepresent the mayor's family. Recent versions of the flyers contain Photoshopped pictures that are presented as the Mayor and his family when they in fact are not.

This isn't the first time Mayor Rognstad has been the target of false flyers.Back in April, flyers made the rounds in the town of Sandpoint, and during the 2015 mayoral campaign, robocalls targeting him also spread through Sandpoint.

Residents are asked to notify the Sandpoint Police Department if they have received a flyer or have further information by calling 208-265-1482.

"There is a fine line between protected free speech and criminal harassment, defamation or stalking," police said in a release Monday.