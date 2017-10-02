Spokane witness to Vegas shooting: 'I feel like I got hit by a semi-truck'

Those who were in Las Vegas are making their way back to Spokane after witnessing such a horrible event.

“I feel like I'm still in shock from last night. I feel like I got hit by a semi-truck,” says Jessica Long.

She was in Las Vegas for the festival with her mom, her aunt, and her mom’s friend Kim. That night, she and Kim were at the concert when they heard the gunfire.

“People were saying it felt like firecrackers but I knew instantly that no those aren't firecrackers. Those are gunshots. So me and Kim took each other's hands and we ran for probably five or six miles,” she says.

They fled, not knowing which direction to go. Jessica called her father.

“I called him because I wanted to make sure that if I didn't make it somebody knew that I wouldn't make it,” she says.

But she did make it. Everyone she was with made it home safe and she arrived back here in Spokane this morning and immediately wrapped herself in her mother’s, sister’s, and father’s arms. She says she has one person that she would like to thank – a complete stranger.

“I don't think we would've made it if it weren't for that guy who gave us a ride from that New York, New York,” she says. “I think he said he worked for room service. He said his name was Juan I don't know his last name but I just want to tell him thank you so much.”