Spokane witness to Vegas shooting: 'I feel like I got hit by a s - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane witness to Vegas shooting: 'I feel like I got hit by a semi-truck'

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Those who were in Las Vegas are making their way back to Spokane after witnessing such a horrible event.  

“I feel like I'm still in shock from last night. I feel like I got hit by a semi-truck,” says Jessica Long.

She was in Las Vegas for the festival with her mom, her aunt, and her mom’s friend Kim. That night, she and Kim were at the concert when they heard the gunfire.

“People were saying it felt like firecrackers but I knew instantly that no those aren't firecrackers. Those are gunshots. So me and Kim took each other's hands and we ran for probably five or six miles,” she says.

They fled, not knowing which direction to go. Jessica called her father.

“I called him because I wanted to make sure that if I didn't make it somebody knew that I wouldn't make it,” she says.

But she did make it. Everyone she was with made it home safe and she arrived back here in Spokane this morning and immediately wrapped herself in her mother’s, sister’s, and father’s arms. She says she has one person that she would like to thank – a complete stranger. 

“I don't think we would've made it if it weren't for that guy who gave us a ride from that New York, New York,” she says. “I think he said he worked for room service. He said his name was Juan I don't know his last name but I just want to tell him thank you so much.”

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene

    Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene

    Monday, October 2 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-10-02 21:58:59 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. We're told no construction workers were hit. Officials are working to notify the next of kin. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. We're told no construction workers were hit. Officials are working to notify the next of kin. 

    >>

  • Los Angeles police deny confirming Tom Petty's death to CBS

    Los Angeles police deny confirming Tom Petty's death to CBS

    Monday, October 2 2017 6:33 PM EDT2017-10-02 22:33:20 GMT

    UPDATE: A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died. Officer Tony Im said Monday that the LAPD did not respond to any incident involving the rocker.

    >>

    UPDATE: A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died. Officer Tony Im said Monday that the LAPD did not respond to any incident involving the rocker.

    >>

  • Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting

    Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-10-02 23:48:54 GMT

    We have just learned a woman from Cheney is among the at least 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department Employee. 

    >>

    We have just learned a woman from Cheney is among the at least 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department Employee. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • How to improve your chances of escaping a mass shooting

    How to improve your chances of escaping a mass shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-10-03 01:52:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Confusion and chaos took over as gunfire exploded on the Las Vegas strip Sunday night. The tragedy that has terrorized the city is the latest of more than 100 mass shootings in U.S. history. And it's shootings like the one in Las Vegas that have led to new focuses on how to survive them. “Let's assume the worst,” said Lt. Shawn Kendall of the Spokane Police Department.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Confusion and chaos took over as gunfire exploded on the Las Vegas strip Sunday night. The tragedy that has terrorized the city is the latest of more than 100 mass shootings in U.S. history. And it's shootings like the one in Las Vegas that have led to new focuses on how to survive them. “Let's assume the worst,” said Lt. Shawn Kendall of the Spokane Police Department.

    >>

  • Spokane witness to Vegas shooting: 'I feel like I got hit by a semi-truck'

    Spokane witness to Vegas shooting: 'I feel like I got hit by a semi-truck'

    Monday, October 2 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-10-03 01:36:05 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Those who were in Las Vegas are making their way back to Spokane after witnessing such a horrible event.   “I feel like I'm still in shock from last night. I feel like I got hit by a semi-truck,” says Jessica Long. She was in Las Vegas for the festival with her mom, her aunt, and her mom’s friend Kim. That night, she and Kim were at the concert when they heard the gunfire. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Those who were in Las Vegas are making their way back to Spokane after witnessing such a horrible event.   “I feel like I'm still in shock from last night. I feel like I got hit by a semi-truck,” says Jessica Long. She was in Las Vegas for the festival with her mom, her aunt, and her mom’s friend Kim. That night, she and Kim were at the concert when they heard the gunfire. 

    >>

  • New flyers targeting mayor, his family appear in Sandpoint

    New flyers targeting mayor, his family appear in Sandpoint

    Monday, October 2 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-10-03 01:28:45 GMT

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are once again investigating flyers that falsely represent the views and politics of Mayor Shelby Rognstad. Police say new versions of flyers also misrepresent the mayor's family. Recent versions of the flyers contain Photoshopped pictures that are presented as the Mayor and his family when they in fact are not.

    >>

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are once again investigating flyers that falsely represent the views and politics of Mayor Shelby Rognstad. Police say new versions of flyers also misrepresent the mayor's family. Recent versions of the flyers contain Photoshopped pictures that are presented as the Mayor and his family when they in fact are not.

    >>
    •   