How to improve your chances of escaping a mass shooting

Confusion and chaos took over as gunfire exploded on the Las Vegas strip Sunday night.

The tragedy that has terrorized the city is the latest of more than 100 mass shootings in U.S. history.

And it's shootings like the one in Las Vegas that have led to new focuses on how to survive them.

“Let's assume the worst,” said Lt. Shawn Kendall of the Spokane Police Department. “And our ultimate goal is to get out, to get away. An active shooting can happen inside, and it can happen outside.”

Lt. Kendall trains people how to respond in worst-case scenarios like the shooting in Vegas. He says the best thing you can do is prepare now.

“We don't have to physically experience them [shootings] to have a plan,” said Lt. Kendall. “So start thinking about it now and be prepared and have that plan in your brain.”

What does that plan look like? Just remember the words, run, hide, fight.

“If there is evil or danger out there, don't be there,” said Lt. Kendall. “So let's run.”

According to Lt. Kendall, running includes knowing your emergency exits and avoiding using the main entrance if possible because it can create a bottleneck.

“If you can't get away let’s hide,” said Lt. Kendall. “Shelter in place to improve our position wherever we are.”

Lt. Kendall says when thinking about hiding; note that there is a difference between being concealed, and being covered. He says get behind something that can stop or slow a bullet.

Also, if you’re inside a building you should lock or barricade the door.

“And heaven forbid if the threats in my face and I can't escape it, be prepared to fight,” said Lt. Kendall.

This means using whatever you have as a weapon like car keys or coffee mugs.

And if you're with a group, swarm the shooter.

Lastly, Lt. Kendall says if you have a concealed carry permit, don't try to be a hero.

"Active shooter response is a very technical and well-trained event for law enforcement," said Lt. Kendall. "And for average citizens to take that role is probably not going to enhance success."