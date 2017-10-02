How to improve your chances of escaping a mass shooting - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

How to improve your chances of escaping a mass shooting

by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Confusion and chaos took over as gunfire exploded on the Las Vegas strip Sunday night.

The tragedy that has terrorized the city is the latest of more than 100 mass shootings in U.S. history.

And it's shootings like the one in Las Vegas that have led to new focuses on how to survive them.

“Let's assume the worst,” said Lt. Shawn Kendall of the Spokane Police Department. “And our ultimate goal is to get out, to get away. An active shooting can happen inside, and it can happen outside.”

Lt. Kendall trains people how to respond in worst-case scenarios like the shooting in Vegas. He says the best thing you can do is prepare now.

“We don't have to physically experience them [shootings] to have a plan,” said Lt. Kendall. “So start thinking about it now and be prepared and have that plan in your brain.”

What does that plan look like? Just remember the words, run, hide, fight.

“If there is evil or danger out there, don't be there,” said Lt. Kendall. “So let's run.”

According to Lt. Kendall, running includes knowing your emergency exits and avoiding using the main entrance if possible because it can create a bottleneck.

“If you can't get away let’s hide,” said Lt. Kendall. “Shelter in place to improve our position wherever we are.”

Lt. Kendall says when thinking about hiding; note that there is a difference between being concealed, and being covered. He says get behind something that can stop or slow a bullet.

Also, if you’re inside a building you should lock or barricade the door.

“And heaven forbid if the threats in my face and I can't escape it, be prepared to fight,” said Lt. Kendall.

This means using whatever you have as a weapon like car keys or coffee mugs.

And if you're with a group, swarm the shooter.

Lastly, Lt. Kendall says if you have a concealed carry permit, don't try to be a hero.

"Active shooter response is a very technical and well-trained event for law enforcement," said Lt. Kendall. "And for average citizens to take that role is probably not going to enhance success."

  • Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. We're told no construction workers were hit. Officials are working to notify the next of kin. 

  • Los Angeles police deny confirming Tom Petty's death to CBS

    UPDATE: A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died. Officer Tony Im said Monday that the LAPD did not respond to any incident involving the rocker.

  • Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting

    We have just learned a woman from Cheney is among the at least 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department Employee. 

  • How to improve your chances of escaping a mass shooting

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Confusion and chaos took over as gunfire exploded on the Las Vegas strip Sunday night. The tragedy that has terrorized the city is the latest of more than 100 mass shootings in U.S. history. And it's shootings like the one in Las Vegas that have led to new focuses on how to survive them. “Let's assume the worst,” said Lt. Shawn Kendall of the Spokane Police Department.

  • Spokane witness to Vegas shooting: 'I feel like I got hit by a semi-truck'

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Those who were in Las Vegas are making their way back to Spokane after witnessing such a horrible event.   “I feel like I'm still in shock from last night. I feel like I got hit by a semi-truck,” says Jessica Long. She was in Las Vegas for the festival with her mom, her aunt, and her mom’s friend Kim. That night, she and Kim were at the concert when they heard the gunfire. 

  • New flyers targeting mayor, his family appear in Sandpoint

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are once again investigating flyers that falsely represent the views and politics of Mayor Shelby Rognstad. Police say new versions of flyers also misrepresent the mayor's family. Recent versions of the flyers contain Photoshopped pictures that are presented as the Mayor and his family when they in fact are not.

    •   