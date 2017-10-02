Spokane Army veteran describes terror of Vegas shooting - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Army veteran describes terror of Vegas shooting

Posted: Updated:
by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A Spokane Army veteran and his wife flew to Las Vegas over the weekend to enjoy a lovely couple's getaway, but instead they found their lives on the line. They say they still can't fully wrap their minds around what happened.

"I've done a lot of deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan and it's kind of different because there was no way to really protect yourself. It's a whole new feeling for me," said Jon Tampien. Minutes after posing for a photo outside Mandalay Bay, Tampien was forced to fight for his life.

"In everything that I've experienced with an assault rifle... usually they're on the ground. The last thing we though was there was somebody up in the hotel shooting, just because it sounded so close."

Jon's first thought was to protect his wife Jamie and their other family members, using furniture as shields.

"We kind of got down and got out of the way over by the bar area. We turned over some tables. We didn't really see any way to tell what was going on. We didn't know if there were shooters outside of the concert," Tampien said.

That's one of many reasons why so many people were hit, they didn't know which direction to run. Jon and his family eventually jumped a fence and took shelter at a nearby hotel. He said the number of victims was incomprehensible.

"For me it was just trying to get everybody with me out of there and out of the way as much as you could because you couldn't really do much for everybody around you."

Jon has seen his fair share of war zones before but says nothing was quite like what he saw on Sunday night. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene

    Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene

    Monday, October 2 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-10-02 21:58:59 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. We're told no construction workers were hit. Officials are working to notify the next of kin. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. We're told no construction workers were hit. Officials are working to notify the next of kin. 

    >>

  • Rock superstar Tom Petty dies; sold 80 million records

    Rock superstar Tom Petty dies; sold 80 million records

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 12:23 AM EDT2017-10-03 04:23:18 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rock superstar Tom Petty has died at age 66. Spokeswoman Carla Sacks says Petty died Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rock superstar Tom Petty has died at age 66. Spokeswoman Carla Sacks says Petty died Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest.

    >>

  • Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting

    Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-10-02 23:48:54 GMT

    We have just learned a woman from Cheney is among the at least 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department Employee. 

    >>

    We have just learned a woman from Cheney is among the at least 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department Employee. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Rock superstar Tom Petty dies; sold 80 million records

    Rock superstar Tom Petty dies; sold 80 million records

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 12:23 AM EDT2017-10-03 04:23:18 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rock superstar Tom Petty has died at age 66. Spokeswoman Carla Sacks says Petty died Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rock superstar Tom Petty has died at age 66. Spokeswoman Carla Sacks says Petty died Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest.

    >>

  • Spokane Army veteran describes terror of Vegas shooting

    Spokane Army veteran describes terror of Vegas shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:03 PM EDT2017-10-03 03:03:26 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Army veteran and his wife flew to Las Vegas over the weekend to enjoy a lovely couple's getaway, but instead they found their lives on the line. They say they still can't fully wrap their minds around what happened.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Army veteran and his wife flew to Las Vegas over the weekend to enjoy a lovely couple's getaway, but instead they found their lives on the line. They say they still can't fully wrap their minds around what happened.

    >>

  • How to improve your chances of escaping a mass shooting

    How to improve your chances of escaping a mass shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-10-03 01:52:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Confusion and chaos took over as gunfire exploded on the Las Vegas strip Sunday night. The tragedy that has terrorized the city is the latest of more than 100 mass shootings in U.S. history. And it's shootings like the one in Las Vegas that have led to new focuses on how to survive them. “Let's assume the worst,” said Lt. Shawn Kendall of the Spokane Police Department.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Confusion and chaos took over as gunfire exploded on the Las Vegas strip Sunday night. The tragedy that has terrorized the city is the latest of more than 100 mass shootings in U.S. history. And it's shootings like the one in Las Vegas that have led to new focuses on how to survive them. “Let's assume the worst,” said Lt. Shawn Kendall of the Spokane Police Department.

    >>
    •   