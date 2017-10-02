Spokane Army veteran describes terror of Vegas shooting

Spokane Army veteran describes terror of Vegas shootingPosted: Updated:
Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. We're told no construction workers were hit. Officials are working to notify the next of kin.>>
Rock superstar Tom Petty dies; sold 80 million records
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rock superstar Tom Petty has died at age 66. Spokeswoman Carla Sacks says Petty died Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest.>>
Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting
We have just learned a woman from Cheney is among the at least 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department Employee.>>
Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas
MISSOULA, Mont. - The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson were at the concert in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 400.>>
LISTEN: Police response during Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS - "We need to stop worrying about victims. We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims," one responding officer can be heard saying while responding to the shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas. An account of radio activity between law enforcement and first responders during the mass shooting that killed at least 58 people and injured 500 more has been released via Broadcastify.>>
Brother says Las Vegas shooting suspect was high stakes gambler
LAS VEGAS - The brother of the man suspected of opening fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas, killing 50 and injuring hundreds more, says he was stunned when he heard the news. Eric Hudson Paddock of Orlando, Florida, said he had "no idea" why his brother committed the shooting. “Mars just fell into the earth,” he told NBC News. “We’re completely dumbfounded.”>>
Rock superstar Tom Petty dies; sold 80 million records
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rock superstar Tom Petty has died at age 66. Spokeswoman Carla Sacks says Petty died Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest.>>
Spokane Army veteran describes terror of Vegas shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Army veteran and his wife flew to Las Vegas over the weekend to enjoy a lovely couple's getaway, but instead they found their lives on the line. They say they still can't fully wrap their minds around what happened.>>
How to improve your chances of escaping a mass shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Confusion and chaos took over as gunfire exploded on the Las Vegas strip Sunday night. The tragedy that has terrorized the city is the latest of more than 100 mass shootings in U.S. history. And it's shootings like the one in Las Vegas that have led to new focuses on how to survive them. “Let's assume the worst,” said Lt. Shawn Kendall of the Spokane Police Department.>>
Spokane witness to Vegas shooting: 'I feel like I got hit by a semi-truck'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Those who were in Las Vegas are making their way back to Spokane after witnessing such a horrible event. “I feel like I'm still in shock from last night. I feel like I got hit by a semi-truck,” says Jessica Long. She was in Las Vegas for the festival with her mom, her aunt, and her mom’s friend Kim. That night, she and Kim were at the concert when they heard the gunfire.>>
New flyers targeting mayor, his family appear in Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are once again investigating flyers that falsely represent the views and politics of Mayor Shelby Rognstad. Police say new versions of flyers also misrepresent the mayor's family. Recent versions of the flyers contain Photoshopped pictures that are presented as the Mayor and his family when they in fact are not.>>
Local Special Olympian adds homeowner to list of accomplishments
POST FALLS, Idaho - A Gold-medal winning Special Olympian can now add homeowner to the list of his accomplishments. Special Olympian Nathan Smalley, who won gold and silver medals in skiing during the Winter Games in Austria earlier this year became a homeowner today. With the help of Habitat for Humanity, Smalley broke ground at the site of his future home in Post Falls.spec>>
After shooting, Spokane venues assess security
SPOKANE, Wash. - "We're very good friends with the folks that put on the LiveNation events and I can't imagine what they are going through," Matt Gibson said. As the death toll and the number of injured continues to climb, the conversation about security at music venues begins to surface as well.>>
In viral Facebook post, Vegas officer opens up about concert shooting
LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away. One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.>>
Spokane police investigating shooting on Crestline
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened on Crestline Street north of Lincoln Monday morning. Details are sparse but police say they responded to a call of a shooting around 11:30 a.m. Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.>>
Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting
We have just learned a woman from Cheney is among the at least 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department Employee.>>
