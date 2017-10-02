Spokane Army veteran describes terror of Vegas shooting

A Spokane Army veteran and his wife flew to Las Vegas over the weekend to enjoy a lovely couple's getaway, but instead they found their lives on the line. They say they still can't fully wrap their minds around what happened.

"I've done a lot of deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan and it's kind of different because there was no way to really protect yourself. It's a whole new feeling for me," said Jon Tampien. Minutes after posing for a photo outside Mandalay Bay, Tampien was forced to fight for his life.

"In everything that I've experienced with an assault rifle... usually they're on the ground. The last thing we though was there was somebody up in the hotel shooting, just because it sounded so close."

Jon's first thought was to protect his wife Jamie and their other family members, using furniture as shields.

"We kind of got down and got out of the way over by the bar area. We turned over some tables. We didn't really see any way to tell what was going on. We didn't know if there were shooters outside of the concert," Tampien said.

That's one of many reasons why so many people were hit, they didn't know which direction to run. Jon and his family eventually jumped a fence and took shelter at a nearby hotel. He said the number of victims was incomprehensible.

"For me it was just trying to get everybody with me out of there and out of the way as much as you could because you couldn't really do much for everybody around you."

Jon has seen his fair share of war zones before but says nothing was quite like what he saw on Sunday night.