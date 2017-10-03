Idaho school settles in locker room assault case

A southern Idaho school district has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit involving a black football player who says he was sexually assaulted by three teammates in 2015.

Lee Schlender, the victim's attorney, confirmed Monday a monetary settlement had been reached with the Dietrich School District, but declined to share details regarding the amount and terms of the agreement.

The settlement agreement is currently sealed in federal court. The school district's attorney did not immediately return a request for comment.

The victim's family filed a $10 million lawsuit last year detailing months of racial harassment against the victim by fellow students. The lawsuit accused the school of failing to prevent the abuse despite many incidents happening in front of football coaches and other school officials.

School officials have maintained they weren't aware of any abuse allegations or racial taunts.

