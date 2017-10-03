Idaho school settles in locker room assault case

Idaho school settles in locker room assault casePosted: Updated:
Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. We're told no construction workers were hit. Officials are working to notify the next of kin.>>
Rock superstar Tom Petty dies; sold 80 million records
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rock superstar Tom Petty has died at age 66. Spokeswoman Carla Sacks says Petty died Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest.>>
Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting
A woman from Cheney is among the 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School in 2002 before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department employee.>>
Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas
MISSOULA, Mont. - The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson were at the concert in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 400.>>
LISTEN: Police response during Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS - "We need to stop worrying about victims. We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims," one responding officer can be heard saying while responding to the shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas. An account of radio activity between law enforcement and first responders during the mass shooting that killed at least 58 people and injured 500 more has been released via Broadcastify.>>
Brother says Las Vegas shooting suspect was high stakes gambler
LAS VEGAS - The brother of the man suspected of opening fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas, killing 50 and injuring hundreds more, says he was stunned when he heard the news. Eric Hudson Paddock of Orlando, Florida, said he had "no idea" why his brother committed the shooting. “Mars just fell into the earth,” he told NBC News. “We’re completely dumbfounded.”>>
Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting
A woman from Cheney is among the 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School in 2002 before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department employee.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, October 2nd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, October 2nd.>>
Late-night TV hosts decry Las Vegas killings, gun laws
Late-night comics decried the Las Vegas mass shooting, with Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah lashing out at politicians who oppose gun control. They spoke out on Monday, the day after the worst shooting in modern U.S. history claimed at least 59 lives. Kimmel criticized Republican congressional leaders Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, accusing them of bowing to the gun lobby.>>
Spokane Valley fire crews quickly extinguish garage fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley fire crews quickly put out a garage fire on Monday evening. Units were dispatched around 5:17 p.m. to a house on E. Springfield Ave. Valley Engine 7 was the first on the scene and saw smoke coming from the garage area of the house. The fire was upgraded to a working fire, which allowed more resources to respond to the scene.>>
Idaho school settles in locker room assault case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A southern Idaho school district has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit involving a black football player who says he was sexually assaulted by three teammates in 2015. Lee Schlender, the victim's attorney, confirmed Monday a monetary settlement had been reached with the Dietrich School District, but declined to share details regarding the amount and terms of the agreement.>>
Rock superstar Tom Petty dies; sold 80 million records
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rock superstar Tom Petty has died at age 66. Spokeswoman Carla Sacks says Petty died Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest.>>
Spokane Army veteran describes terror of Vegas shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Army veteran and his wife flew to Las Vegas over the weekend to enjoy a lovely couple's getaway, but instead they found their lives on the line. They say they still can't fully wrap their minds around what happened.>>
How to improve your chances of escaping a mass shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Confusion and chaos took over as gunfire exploded on the Las Vegas strip Sunday night. The tragedy that has terrorized the city is the latest of more than 100 mass shootings in U.S. history. And it's shootings like the one in Las Vegas that have led to new focuses on how to survive them. “Let's assume the worst,” said Lt. Shawn Kendall of the Spokane Police Department.>>
Spokane witness to Vegas shooting: 'I feel like I got hit by a semi-truck'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Those who were in Las Vegas are making their way back to Spokane after witnessing such a horrible event. “I feel like I'm still in shock from last night. I feel like I got hit by a semi-truck,” says Jessica Long. She was in Las Vegas for the festival with her mom, her aunt, and her mom’s friend Kim. That night, she and Kim were at the concert when they heard the gunfire.>>
New flyers targeting mayor, his family appear in Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are once again investigating flyers that falsely represent the views and politics of Mayor Shelby Rognstad. Police say new versions of flyers also misrepresent the mayor's family. Recent versions of the flyers contain Photoshopped pictures that are presented as the Mayor and his family when they in fact are not.>>
