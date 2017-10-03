Spokane Valley fire crews quickly extinguish garage fire

Spokane Valley fire crews quickly put out a garage fire on Monday evening.

Units were dispatched around 5:17 p.m. to a house on E. Springfield Ave. Valley Engine 7 was the first on the scene and saw smoke coming from the garage area of the house.

The fire was upgraded to a working fire, which allowed more resources to respond to the scene. Firefighters were met outside the home by the homeowner, who was attempting to rescue her cats from the home. Crews told the woman to stay out of the house until the fire was under control, and she did.

Fire crews worked together to put the fire out, cutting most of the garage door out of the way and searching the house to ensure no fire had spread beyond the garage.

The fire was quickly knocked down and most of the damage was isolated to the fire area in the garage. The house had working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.