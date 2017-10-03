Democrats push for gun safety bills; GOP legislation in limbo

Democrats push for gun safety bills; GOP legislation in limboPosted: Updated:
Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting
A woman from Cheney is among the 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School in 2002 before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department employee.>>
Spokane Army veteran describes terror of Vegas shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Army veteran and his wife flew to Las Vegas over the weekend to enjoy a lovely couple's getaway, but instead they found their lives on the line. They say they still can't fully wrap their minds around what happened.>>
In viral Facebook post, Vegas officer opens up about concert shooting
LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away. One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.>>
Late-night TV hosts decry Las Vegas killings, gun laws
Late-night comics decried the Las Vegas mass shooting, with Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah lashing out at politicians who oppose gun control. They spoke out on Monday, the day after the worst shooting in modern U.S. history claimed at least 59 lives. Kimmel criticized Republican congressional leaders Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, accusing them of bowing to the gun lobby.>>
Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. We're told no construction workers were hit. Officials are working to notify the next of kin.>>
LISTEN: Police response during Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS - "We need to stop worrying about victims. We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims," one responding officer can be heard saying while responding to the shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas. An account of radio activity between law enforcement and first responders during the mass shooting that killed at least 58 people and injured 500 more has been released via Broadcastify.>>
President Trump: "We'll be talking about gun laws as time goes by"
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is calling the man who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual." Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday as he departed for a trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. He called the gunman "demented" and said "we're looking into him very seriously." Trump also praised Las Vegas police, saying they had done an "incredible job.">>
Remembering the victims in Las Vegas shooting: Parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends
KHQ.COM - They were school teachers and youth football coaches, real estate agents and local business owners. They were parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends. They traveled to Las Vegas to see their favorite stars, posting videos and photos to social media. At least 59 of them never made it home after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel onto a crowd of more than 22,000 below at a country music festival.>>
Police say Las Vegas gunman had 23 guns in hotel room
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Investigators have updated the number of firearms they found in the hotel room and home of the Las Vegas shooter. Assistant Clark County Sheriff Todd Fasulo says officers have found 23 firearms in the Mandalay Bay hotel room of Stephen Craig Paddock and 19 firearms at his home in Mesquite, Nevada. Fasulo stresses that investigators believe Paddock was the sole shooter.>>
Democrats push for gun safety bills; GOP legislation in limbo
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats are renewing calls for gun safety legislation after Sunday's deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, but their pleas are falling on deaf ears in the Republican-controlled Congress. Meanwhile, GOP legislation aimed at loosening gun rules faces an uncertain future. House GOP leaders had been moving forward with bills to ease regulations on gun silencers and allow people with concealed-carry permits to take their weapons to other states.>>
Trump heads to Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is meeting Tuesday with some of the 3.4 million Puerto Ricans struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria, as criticism of the federal government's sluggish response continues. The president is expected to spend more than five hours on the ground, meeting with first responders, local officials and some of the residents struggling to recover from a hurricane that, in the president's words, left the island U.S. territory "flattened.">>
Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting
A woman from Cheney is among the 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School in 2002 before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department employee.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, October 2nd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, October 2nd.>>
Late-night TV hosts decry Las Vegas killings, gun laws
Late-night comics decried the Las Vegas mass shooting, with Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah lashing out at politicians who oppose gun control. They spoke out on Monday, the day after the worst shooting in modern U.S. history claimed at least 59 lives. Kimmel criticized Republican congressional leaders Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, accusing them of bowing to the gun lobby.>>
Spokane Valley fire crews quickly extinguish garage fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley fire crews quickly put out a garage fire on Monday evening. Units were dispatched around 5:17 p.m. to a house on E. Springfield Ave. Valley Engine 7 was the first on the scene and saw smoke coming from the garage area of the house. The fire was upgraded to a working fire, which allowed more resources to respond to the scene.>>
Idaho school settles in locker room assault case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A southern Idaho school district has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit involving a black football player who says he was sexually assaulted by three teammates in 2015. Lee Schlender, the victim's attorney, confirmed Monday a monetary settlement had been reached with the Dietrich School District, but declined to share details regarding the amount and terms of the agreement.>>
