Democrats push for gun safety bills; GOP legislation in limbo

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats are renewing calls for gun safety legislation after Sunday's deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, but their pleas are falling on deaf ears in the Republican-controlled Congress.
    
Meanwhile, GOP legislation aimed at loosening gun rules faces an uncertain future.
    
House GOP leaders had been moving forward with bills to ease regulations on gun silencers and allow people with concealed-carry permits to take their weapons to other states. But no votes on either bill were scheduled as of Monday.
    
Democrats are seizing on the violence in Nevada to demand tougher gun restrictions.
    
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York says Congress must pass "laws that help prevent guns, especially the most dangerous guns, from falling into the wrong hands."

    A woman from Cheney is among the 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School in 2002 before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department employee.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Army veteran and his wife flew to Las Vegas over the weekend to enjoy a lovely couple's getaway, but instead they found their lives on the line. They say they still can't fully wrap their minds around what happened.

    LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away.  One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is calling the man who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."  Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday as he departed for a trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. He called the gunman "demented" and said "we're looking into him very seriously." Trump also praised Las Vegas police, saying they had done an "incredible job."

    KHQ.COM - They were school teachers and youth football coaches, real estate agents and local business owners. They were parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends. They traveled to Las Vegas to see their favorite stars, posting videos and photos to social media. At least 59 of them never made it home after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel onto a crowd of more than 22,000 below at a country music festival.

    LAS VEGAS (AP) - Investigators have updated the number of firearms they found in the hotel room and home of the Las Vegas shooter. Assistant Clark County Sheriff Todd Fasulo says officers have found 23 firearms in the Mandalay Bay hotel room of Stephen Craig Paddock and 19 firearms at his home in Mesquite, Nevada. Fasulo stresses that investigators believe Paddock was the sole shooter.

