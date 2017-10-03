Police say Las Vegas gunman had 23 guns in hotel room

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on the shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):



11:30 p.m.



An Australian man with the room next to the gunman's says he's "shaken" by Sunday's attack.



Brian Hodge wasn't in the room when 64-year-old retired accountant Stephen Paddock opened fire on an outdoor concert across the street, killing 59 people and wounding more than 500. Instead, the 36-year-old was returning to the hotel after dinner, and made it up to the 32nd floor, when shots rang out.



Eventually, Hodge took shelter in the bushes outside the Mandalay Bay hotel.



Paddock had 23 guns in the room where he had been staying since Thursday.



Hodge says it's 'unsettling' to think he had been sleeping next to a room filled with guns and ammunition.



___



7:15 p.m.



Investigators have updated the number of firearms they found in the hotel room and home of the Las Vegas shooter.



Assistant Clark County Sheriff Todd Fasulo says officers have found 23 firearms in the Mandalay Bay hotel room of Stephen Craig Paddock and 19 firearms at his home in Mesquite, Nevada.



Fasulo stresses that investigators believe Paddock was the sole shooter.



___



7 p.m.



Religious leaders, elected officials and mourners have gathered at multiple prayer vigils in Las Vegas.



Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman spoke to mourners in the setting sun Monday evening outside the downtown City Hall.



Several faith leaders led the group in prayer. The crowd later joined in song and held candles.



Several miles away at a cathedral off the Las Vegas Strip, mourners and casino workers gathered to honor the victims and first responders.



The vigils were among a number of memorials being held around the city.



___



4:50 p.m.



Police are gathered outside a Reno, Nevada, home that is owned by the Las Vegas shooter.



A dozen officers carrying rifles were at the house in an upscale neighborhood near the state line with California on Monday afternoon. They closed a two-block stretch around the house in a neighborhood that has a community clubhouse with a tennis court and a billiard room.



Three SWAT team trucks and a bomb squad truck accompanied police.



County assessor records say the house is owned by Stephen Craig Paddock, identified as the man who killed 59 people and injured hundreds at a country music concert.



Next-door neighbor Dee McKay said she last saw Paddock in June after he moved to Mesquite, Nevada, where Paddock also owns a home.



She says Paddock said he was a professional gambler and that the home's garage had a safe the size of a refrigerator.



___



4:05 p.m.



Concertgoer Anna Kupchyan says a man she only knows as Zach helped save her and about nine other people from being shot in Las Vegas by shepherding them into an outdoor trailer that served as a bathroom with various stalls.



Kupchyan had traveled from Los Angeles for the concert and was with fans desperately trying to find a way out of the venue when the man told them to get inside.



She said Monday that those inside the trailer heard the shooter fire one round after another and stop occasionally, apparently to reload or switch guns.



A man outside the trailer later ordered them out and told them to flee.



She says she saw bodies sprawled outside, including a man who had been shot in the head.



She got into a taxi with a friend and met two women who let them stay in their hotel room until the danger was over.



___



3:55 p.m.



The sister of a suburban Denver police detective says he was among the 527 people injured in the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.



Detective Curtis Leoni called his family around 5 a.m. Monday and said he had been shot late Sunday and would survive.



The Englewood, Colorado, officer's sister said her brother was at the concert on his own time.



Leoni's sister spoke anonymously because she is a corrections officer in Colorado and did not want inmates to know about her personal life.



Leoni told his sister he did not know when he will be released from the hospital.



___



___



3:45 p.m.



People attending the country music concert targeted by the Las Vegas shooter have described scenes of horror as they realized what they first thought were fireworks were actually gunshots.



Jason Sorenson of Newport Beach, California, says he realized something was wrong when musicians left the stage.



He ran and says "we saw people with blood all over their shirts."



Brandon Clack of La Palma, California, said Monday he heard many shots fired and the shooting that "went on for a long time, like 10 minutes."



Concertgoers fled into casinos and crammed into cars to get away from the shooting.



Barbara Magro of Orange County, California, says "they were getting into people's trucks. I saw one with about 20 people in the back."



___



3:40 p.m.



Nevada's governor has signed a declaration of emergency for Clark County that directs all state agencies to assist local officials who have responded to the Las Vegas mass shooting.



Gov. Brian Sandoval's spokeswoman Mari St. Martin says the governor also signed a public health disaster declaration Monday that temporarily allows doctors and nurses licensed from other U.S. states to practice in Nevada and help with the emergency response.



Authorities have said Stephen Craig Paddock killed 59 people and wounded hundreds more when he opened fire Sunday on an outdoor country music concert from a 32nd floor hotel tower.



Officials have said the victims were taken to five southern Nevada



__



3:35 p.m.



Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says several pounds of ammonium nitrate, a material used to make explosives, was found in the car of the man who authorities say killed 59 people and wounded 527 others on Sunday by firing down on a crowd of over 22,000 at an outdoor country music festival.



Lombardo also says investigators still want to talk the girlfriend of shooter Stephen Craig Paddock. He says she will be interviewed when she returns from an overseas trip. Lombardo says she's in Tokyo.



__



3:20 p.m.



Google and Facebook say they erroneously promoted websites that gave incorrect first and last names for the suspect in a deadly Las Vegas mass shooting before replacing them.



Erroneous posts linked on both services falsely identified the shooter.



Police have identified the shooter as Stephen Craig Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada.



Google said in a statement that a link to the "Politically Incorrect" message board on 4chan.org appeared for several hours in its "Top Stories" search results before its search algorithm replaced it with more relevant results. The 4chan result only appeared "for a small number of queries," Google said.



Facebook said its security team removed results from the conservative political website "The Gateway Pundit" and other similar posts.



___



___



3:10 p.m.



The owner of a gun shop in Mesquite, Nevada, says the Las Vegas shooter bought firearms there and never gave any indication that he might have been unstable.



Guns & Guitars general manager Christopher Sullivan said in a statement Monday that 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock showed no signs of being unfit to buy guns.



Store spokesman Shawn Vincent declined comment on how many guns Paddock bought and said those details could only be shared with authorities.



Sullivan says all necessary background checks and procedures were followed under local, state and federal laws and that he's cooperating fully with law enforcement.



Paddock lived in a house in a retirement community in the small city of Mesquite.



A Utah gun store owner has said Paddock visited his shop about a 40-minute drive from Mesquite and purchased a shotgun.



___



3:05 p.m.



Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says 59 people have been killed and 527 injured in a mass shooting Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.



Lombardo also says investigators found 18 firearms, explosives and several thousand rounds of ammunition in the home of suspected shooter Stephen Craig Paddock in Mesquite, Nevada.



The incident was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.



___



2:35 p.m.



Big U.S. airlines are allowing passengers to change their plans for flights to or from Las Vegas without facing penalties following the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.



American Airlines, Delta Airlines and Alaska Airlines said Monday that they are offering waivers through Tuesday. A waiver from United Airlines lasts through Friday.



The Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs released a statement Monday offering condolences to the victims of the shooting at a country music festival.



The statement says: "We know that Las Vegas will shine again, but for now we mourn the tragedy it has endured in this dark time."



The department says it is offering support to local businesses that rely on tourism.



___



__



2:25 p.m.



Two officials familiar with the investigation say authorities found at least 17 guns in the hotel room of the Las Vegas shooter.



Stephen Paddock also had two devices that are attached to the stocks of semi-automatic guns to allow fully automatic gunfire. The bump-stock devices have attracted scrutiny in recent years from authorities.



The U.S. officials were briefed by law enforcement and spoke on the condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.



Paddock killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more in the massacre that targeted a country music concert.



___



2:20 p.m.



The owner of a Utah gun store says the Las Vegas shooter visited the store several times this year and bought a shotgun after passing a federal gun background check.



Dixie GunWorx owner Chris Michel says Stephen Craig Paddock said that he was new to the area and was visiting local gun shops.



Paddock bought the shotgun in February and last visited the store in St. George, Utah, in the spring. It's a 40-minute drive from where Paddock lived in Mesquite, Nevada.



Michel says he chatted with Paddock to get to know him and make sure there were no signs that he should not be allowed to buy a gun.



Michel says: "There were no red flags."



He added: "I had no idea he would be capable of this."



___



2:05 p.m.



Officials are still loading bodies into vans to remove them from the scene of the Las Vegas shooting that killed at least 58 people.



The work continued more than 12 hours after a gunman opened fire from the Mandalay Bay hotel into a crowd of thousands of people at a country music concert.



Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has said the hundreds of people who were wounded were taken to five southern Nevada hospitals.



Police have warned that identifying bodies from the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history will be a long, laborious process.



___



1:55 p.m.



The brother of the shooter in the mass Las Vegas shooting says Stephen Craig Paddock was a big spender at casinos and often received free rooms and meals from the casinos.



Eric Paddock told reporters Monday his brother never showed signs that he could be violent and owned several guns but never collected firearms.



He described the wealth of his multimillionaire brother as substantial, said it included real estate and that he managed property for relatives.



Eric Paddock also described his brother as different than other people: "He was a guy who had money. He went on cruises and gambled."



He says Stephen Craig Paddock did not care about religion or politics.



__



1:25 p.m.



A brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Craig Paddock says he was a multimillionaire who made much of his money investing in real estate.



Eric Paddock told reporters Monday in Orlando that his brother was also an accountant for many years.



He was not aware of his brother having any recent financial difficulties.



Stephen Craig Paddock recently sent a walker by mail to his 90-year-old mother.



The brother says the shooter collected coins when he was a child.



Police have said the suspect killed at least 58 people in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.



___



12:45 p.m.



The father of suspected Las Vegas gunman Stephen Craig Paddock operated an Oregon bingo parlor after escaping from a Texas prison in the late 1960s.



Benjamin Hoskins Paddock was put on the FBI most wanted list after the escape.



An Oregon Supreme Court opinion from 1981 says FBI agents him on Sept. 6, 1978, at the Bingo Center in the small city of Springfield. He went by different names and was identified by the court as Patrick Benjamin Paddock.



Despite the escape, Paddock was paroled the following year and returned to Oregon. He continued the bingo operation until authorities shut it down in 1987 and charged him with racketeering.



Don Bishoff, a columnist for The Register-Guard of Eugene, wrote in 1998 that Paddock pleaded no contest to the charges, but he received no jail time. He wrote that Paddock spent the last decade of his life in Texas.



The columnist described Paddock as one of the Eugene-Springfield area's "most colorful rogues." Paddock was also known as Bruce Ericksen.



Police say his oldest son killed at least 58 people in Las Vegas in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. More than 500 were wounded.



___



12:40 p.m.



The University of Nevada, Las Vegas hockey team says its assistant coach was shot in the chest when a gunman opened fire on an outdoor country music show, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds more.



The Rebels men's ice hockey team said in a statement Monday that Nick Robone had surgery to remove a bullet from his chest.



General Manager Zee Khan says Robone is breathing with help from a ventilator and is in stable condition.



The team says the bullet missed Robone's lung, and he is expected to fully recover. The team says he will be hospitalized "for the near future."



Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has said the hundreds of people who were wounded were taken to five southern Nevada hospitals.



___



12:30 p.m.



A bell tolled three times as a solemn President Donald Trump paused on the White House South Lawn for a moment of silence to honor the victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas.



Flanked by first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, Trump walked out onto the lawn for the memorial moment Monday afternoon.



The White House's flag was at half-staff.



They were honoring the 58 people killed Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas.



Police say Stephen Craig Paddock was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower Sunday night when he fired into the Route 91 Harvest festival. More than 500 people were wounded.



___



12:25 p.m.



Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords has raised her fist at the U.S. Capitol and said "the nation is counting on you" after the Las Vegas mass shooting.



Giffords, who was grievously wounded in 2011, and her husband, Mark Kelly, were at the Capitol on Monday. They say Congress must pass legislation to keep deadly weapons out of the wrong hands.



Kelly and Giffords had planned to campaign for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam, but instead they went to the Capitol to comment on the shooting.



Citing President Donald Trump, Kelly said "Americans need more than our president's prayers. We need his plans."



Kelly is calling for a commission to work on solutions to gun violence. He says it's the only acceptable moral course for the country.



___



12:15 p.m.



Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says the hundreds of people wounded in the Las Vegas mass shooting were taken to five southern Nevada hospitals.



Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center says in a statement it received 14 patients who died and more than 160 who were injured.



The statement on Monday said the Las Vegas hospital's doctors performed about 30 surgeries and that police were still trying to notify relatives of the victims.



Hospital CEO Todd Sklamberg said most of the hospital's trauma team and staff worked through the night after the shooting that killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 500.



Police have warned that identifying bodies from the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history will be a "long, laborious process."



___



12:05 p.m.



The United Nations says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "very shocked and alarmed" by the deadly attack in Las Vegas.



U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Monday it was a horrific loss of life.



Haq said the secretary-general will be writing a condolence letter to the government of the United States to express sorrow at the large number of killings.



___



12:01 p.m.



The father of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Craig Paddock was described decades ago by the FBI as a "glib, smooth-talking" con man who enjoyed gambling, umpiring prison sports games and playing bridge.



Paddock was 7 and the oldest of four children when his father was arrested for a string of Phoenix bank robberies.



Neighbor Eva Price took the boy swimming while FBI agents searched the family home.



She told the Tucson Citizen at the time: "We're trying to keep Steve from knowing his father is held as a bank robber. I hardly know the family, but Steve is a nice boy. It's a terrible thing."



Paddock's father went by the nicknames "Big Daddy," ''Chromedome" and "Old Baldy."



Before the robberies, he served prison time in Illinois for stealing a car, engaging in a confidence game and conspiring to pass bad checks. He was in prison for the first three years of his oldest son's life.



___



11:50 a.m.



Las Vegas shooter Stephen Craig Paddock's father was a notorious bank robber who tried to run down an FBI agent with his car in Las Vegas in 1960 and was on the agency's most wanted list after escaping from a federal prison in Texas in 1968.



Paddock was a teen when an FBI poster issued after the escape said his father Benjamin Hoskins Paddock had been "diagnosed as psychopathic."



The FBI warning about the elder Paddock said he should be considered "armed and very dangerous." He had been serving a 20-year sentence for a string of Phoenix bank robberies.



Benjamin Hoskins Paddock died in 1998.



Stephen Paddock's brother, Eric, confirmed their father's identity in an interview Monday with The Orlando Sentinel.



___



11:38 a.m.



Las Vegas police warn that identifying bodies from the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history will be a "long, laborious process."



Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo also said Monday that investigators are continuing their collection of evidence and working to reunite people with relatives who were at the shooting site.



Police say Stephen Craig Paddock was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower Sunday night when he opened fire at concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest festival. At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 were wounded.



Authorities have set up hotlines and centers to help people track down relatives.



Lombardo says he expects a convention center to be used for that because authorities need a large space.



___



11:21 a.m.



A brother of the suspect in the worst U.S. mass shooting in the modern history says Stephen Craig Paddock was "not a normal guy" and frequently played high stakes video poker.



Eric Paddock in an interview in Orlando, Florida, says his 64-year-old brother once "texted me a picture that he won $40,000 on a slot machine."



He says his brother was "not a normal guy" and "played high stakes video poker."



Eric Paddock says last had contact with him via text messages in September.



He says his brother being named by authorities as the shooting suspect was "like if an asteroid fell out of the sky."



Authorities say Paddock opened fire on a crowd of concert-goers at an outdoor country-music show in Las Vegas on Sunday night, leaving 58 people dead and more than 500 wounded.



___



11:12 a.m.



LOS ANGELES- Authorities say law enforcement members from across California are among those wounded in a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.



The Los Angeles Police Department says Monday that an off-duty officer who was shot in the leg is expected to recover.



LA County Sheriff's officials say two off-duty department employees were hit by gunfire Sunday. One was critically injured and the other is stable.



Orange County authorities say one off-duty sheriff's deputy and two wives of department employees sustained non-life-threatening wounds.



Bakersfield police say one of its off-duty officers wounded in the gunfire is expected to survive.



Police in Ontario say a 24-year-old officer who was wounded is stable. The officer's wife had minor injuries.



Sunday's shooting killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others.



___



10:56 a.m.



Police in the Nevada resort town where the shooter in the worst U.S. mass shooting in recent history lived say his home was searched by investigators and that local officers never had contact with him while he was living there.



Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, lived in a three-bedroom house on a cul-de-sac in a retirement community in Mesquite, Nevada.



Mesquite police officer Quinn Averett referred comment on what was found in Paddock's home to Las Vegas police investigating the shooting.



Mesquite is a city of about 18,000 people along the state line with Arizona.



Authorities are investigating why Paddock opened fire on a crowd of concert-goers at an outdoor country-music show in Las Vegas on Sunday night, leaving 58 people dead and more than 500 wounded.



___



10:27 a.m.



Police from the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas say the suspect in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history lived there from 2004 to 2012.



Lt. Brian Parish says property records show Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, indicated he lived there during the period but that public records suggested he may have lived in the suburb longer.



Parrish said Monday that Paddock owned at least three rental properties.



Parrish also says Mesquite police have found no indications that officers had contact with Paddock.



Nevada police have said Parrish was most recently living in that state's city of Mesquite near the state line with Arizona.



Investigators searched the Nevada home. Officers in Mesquite, Nevada, also have said they had no contact with Paddock before the shooting.



___



10:11 a.m.



Authorities say they're no longer looking for the woman who police believe was a companion to the gunman in the Las Vegas country music festival shooting that killed at least 58 people.



Police initially said that the 62-year-old woman was shooter Stephen Craig Paddock's roommate in Mesquite, Nevada.



Police now say they've located her and determined she wasn't involved in the mass shooting, as she has been out of the country.



Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says investigators will speak with her upon her return but that they are no longer actively searching for her.



Police say Paddock was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower Sunday night when he opened fire onto concert-goers at the Route 91 Harvest festival, wounding more than 500 others



___



9:58 a.m.



The wife of a Tennessee man killed by the Las Vegas shooter says her husband died because he saved her from being shot.



Heather Gulish Melton told WZTV that her husband, Sonny Melton of Paris, Tennessee, was among the 50 killed Sunday night in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.



She says in a statement to the Nashville station that "he saved my life and lost his."



Radio station WENK reports Melton was a registered nurse.



Jeremy Butler, who says he has been best friends with Sonny Melton since he was 3, told the Paris (Tennessee) Post Intelligencer that Melton was shielding his wife from gunfire when he was fatally shot.



Butler said the couple got married about a year ago.



___



9:10 a.m.



Authorities say a woman who was a companion of the Las Vegas shooter is considered a person of interest and is out of the country.



Sheriff Joe Lombardo didn't release further details Monday about the woman but said authorities would try to speak with her when she got back to the United States.



Authorities have yet to identify a motive for the shooting that killed 58 people at an outdoor country music concert but say they believe 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock acted alone.



He killed himself after carrying out the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.



___



This story has been corrected to show that this is the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.



___



9 a.m.



Authorities in Nevada praised the response to a mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert by police and health care workers.



Gov. Brian Sandoval said at a news conference Monday that he visited some of the victims in the hospital and that, "We're angry, we're grieving, we're confused, people are hurting."



Sandoval called the shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others Sunday night a cowardly, despicable act.



He and other local officials praised first responders, saying they saved scores of lives.



___



8:50 a.m.



The FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.



The announcement from Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse at a news conference Monday comes after the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack without providing evidence.



The extremist group claimed that the shooter was "a soldier" who had converted to Islam months ago. It has made exaggerated or false claims in the past.



Authorities have yet to identify a motive for the shooting but say they believe 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock acted alone. He killed himself after the shooting.



___



8:44 a.m.



Sheriff Joe Lombardo says the death toll from the Las Vegas shooting has risen to 58, with 515 people injured. A gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas country music festival Sunday night.



The gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.



Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock killed himself after the shooting. Police have yet to determine a motive.



___



11:02 a.m.



President Donald Trump says he will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday.



He spoke Monday morning, hours after the shooting at a country music festival late Sunday killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400. It is the worst mass shooting in American history.



Trump said the nation must stay unified. He said that although "feel such great anger at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that binds us today and always will."



___



10: 54 a.m.



President Donald Trump is calling the mass shooting attack in Las Vegas "an act of pure evil."



Trump says the nation is joined together today in sadness, shock and grief.



Trump is addressing the attack on a country music festival Sunday night that left at least 50 people dead and more than 400 injured.



Trump tweeted his "warmest condolences and sympathies" earlier Monday morning.



The gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.



Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock killed himself after the shooting. Police have yet to determine a motive.



___



7:11 a.m.



The White House says President Donald Trump will speak at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time about the mass shooting in Las Vegas.



Trump's remarks were added to his schedule Monday morning. He tweeted his "warmest condolences and sympathies" earlier in the morning.



The president was briefed on the shooting at a country music concert, which left at least 50 people dead and more than 400 injured Sunday night.



The gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.



Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock killed himself after the shooting. Police have not yet determined a motive.



___



6:55 a.m.



Las Vegas authorities are calling for blood donations and setting up a hotline to report missing people in the wake of a mass shooting that injured more than 400 people and killed 50 at a country music concert Sunday night.



Las Vegas police said Monday that it will take time to identify all of the injured and dead in what was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.



The number to report missing people is (866) 535-5654. Police have also opened a "family reunification center" for people to find loved ones at 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd., in Building B.



Las Vegas police say anyone who wants to help can give blood at one of two locations in Las Vegas and nearby Henderson. A blood drive is also being planned.



___



6:30 a.m.



The brother of the man who killed at least 50 people at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip says he's "completely dumbfounded" by the shooting, which is the deadliest in modern U.S. history.



In a brief interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Eric Paddock says he can't understand what happened. He also said he's made a statement to police.



Country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.



Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock killed himself after the shooting. Police have not yet determined a motive.



___



6:30 a.m.



Pope Francis is calling the Las Vegas shooting a "senseless tragedy" and is assuring victims of his prayers.



The Vatican secretary of state sent a telegram of condolences Monday to the bishop of Las Vegas, saying the pope was "deeply saddened" to learn of the shooting.



The telegram said Francis praised the efforts of police and emergency crews.



In the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a gunman opened fire on an outdoor concert, killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 400 others.



___



6:07 a.m.



Las Vegas police say more than 400 people were hospitalized in a mass shooting at a country music concert.



Police said Monday morning that the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock was found dead in a hotel room with as many as 10 firearms.



Authorities say that 406 people were taken to hospitals and 50 of those are dead, including an off-duty Las Vegas police officer. His name was not immediately released.



Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says Paddock first checked into the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel on Sept. 28 and was found dead inside a hotel room.



Two on-duty officers were also hurt. One of those has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.



__



5:55 a.m.



The U.S. Homeland Security Department says there is no "specific credible threat" involving other public venues in the U.S. after the Las Vegas shooting that killed at least 50 people.



The gunman, identified by police as Stephen Paddock died at the scene. Police said he fired from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino onto an outdoor country music festival Sunday night. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.



In Washington, A Homeland Security spokesman, David Lapan, tweeted Monday the department has "no information to indicate a specific credible threat involving other public venues in the country."



Police have not yet determined a motive in the shootings.



___



5:45 a.m.



Heavily armed police are searching the Nevada retirement-community home of a man authorities say killed more than 50 people when he opened fire at a country-music concert in Las Vegas.



Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner says police surrounded and entered the single-family home where 64-year-old Stephen Paddock lived with 62-year-old Marilou Danley early Monday morning.



He says Danley was not at the house and police saw "no movement" inside before serving a search warrant at the one-story, three-bedroom home in the Sun City Mesquite retirement community, about 80 miles north of Las Vegas.



Tanner says detectives from Las Vegas and North Las Vegas were at the scene in the resort community of Mesquite, located near the Arizona state line.



__



5:20 a.m.



The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says two of its off-duty members were shot during the attack at a Las Vegas concert.



Authorities say both were taken to the hospital, where one remains in critical condition and the other was in stable condition.



Officials did not immediately release their names.



Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says at least 50 people were killed and more than 200 people were wounded when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip.



Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. Paddock died after police confronted him Sunday on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower on the Las Vegas Strip.



___



5:15 a.m.



Las Vegas police say they've determined that a woman they were seeking is no longer considered a "person of interest" in the deadly mass shooting at a country music festival.



Police say they don't believe 62-year-old Marilou Danley was involved in the Sunday night shooting that killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200.



Police initially said they were seeking the woman who may have been the roommate of the shooter.



The gunman has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.



Paddock died after police confronted him Sunday on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower on the Las Vegas Strip.



___



4:40 a.m.



Authorities say the on-duty police officer who was wounded at the deadly Las Vegas concert attack is out of surgery and in stable condition.



The unnamed officer was one of two on-duty Las Vegas police officers wounded Sunday night. The other sustained minor injuries.



Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says at least 50 people - including two off-duty officers - were killed and more than 200 people were wounded at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip.



Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.



___



4:30 a.m.



President Donald Trump is extending condolences to the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas and their families.



In a tweet Monday, Trump offered "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!"



White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was "briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas."



Sanders said that "we are monitoring the situation closely."



A gunman's attack on the Sunday night country music concert killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200.



___



3:30 a.m.



A Nevada sheriff says the death toll has climbed to 50 in the attack on a Las Vegas concert Sunday, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.



Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says more than 200 people were wounded at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip.



Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as Nevada resident Stephen Paddock.



Lombardo says officers confronted Paddock on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert. Paddock is dead.



Authorities say they have located 62-year-old Marilou Danley, who was wanted as a person of interest in this incident.



The dead gunman is also believed to have checked in as a hotel guest.



___



2 a.m.



A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 20 people dead.



Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says two off-duty officers have died.



Several officers from California were attending the outdoor Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Sunday when a gunman opened fire. A Bakersfield Police officer was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Authorities have not released any of their identities.



More than 100 people were injured.



Lombardo says the suspect is dead.



The sheriff says they believe this was a "lone wolf" attack but said they are looking for a roommate of the dead suspect as a person of interest.



___



1:55 a.m.



Country music star Jason Aldean took to social media to say he and his crew are safe after a gunman killed more than 20 people at an outdoor concert Sunday.



Aldean was in the middle of his performance when the bullets rained down on the crowd. He posted on Instagram hours later, calling the shooting "beyond horrific."



Las Vegas authorities say more than 100 people are wounded in the attack.



Clark County's sheriff says officers confronted the suspect on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. Authorities say the man is dead. They did not release the suspect's name but said he is a local resident.



___



1:40 a.m.



Las Vegas authorities say more than 20 people are dead and 100 people are wounded after a man opened fire on an outdoor concert late Sunday.



Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says officers confronted the suspect on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. Authorities say the man is dead. They did not release the suspect's name but said he is a local resident.



Several officers from the Bakersfield Police Department were attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Sunday when a gunman opened fire. One was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities did not release his name.



Lombardo said they believe this was a "lone wolf" attack but said they are looking for a roommate of the dead suspect as a person of interest



___



1:13 a.m.



A Southern California police department says one of its off-duty officers was shot during the attack on a Las Vegas concert.



Several officers from the Bakersfield Police Department were attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Sunday when a gunman opened fire. One was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities did not release his name.



Two people are dead and dozens wounded after someone opened fire on an outdoor country music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.



Las Vegas police say one suspect is 'down' but did not give any other details.



___



1 a.m.



Some flights have resumed at the Las Vegas airport after all planes were temporarily grounded due to the deadly shooting on the Strip.



McCarran International Airport says limited flight activity has resumed early Monday.



Two people are dead and dozens wounded after someone opened fire late Sunday on an outdoor country music festival.



Las Vegas police say one suspect is 'down' but did not give any other details.



University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said 26 people were admitted to the hospital after the incident.



___



12:50 a.m.



Las Vegas police say one suspect is 'down' after a deadly shooting Sunday at an outdoor concert and authorities don't believe there are any more shooters.



Two people are dead and dozens more wounded after a gunman opened fire during Jason Aldean's performance at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.



Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.



McCarran International Airport officials say all flights in and out have been temporarily halted.



___



12:30 a.m.



All planes have been grounded at the Las Vegas airport after the deadly shooting at an outdoor concert on the Strip.



McCarran International Airport says all flights in and out have been temporarily halted in response to the shooting.



Two people are dead and dozens wounded after someone opened fire late Sunday on a music festival.



Las Vegas police say one suspect is 'down' but did not give any other details.



University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said 26 people were admitted to the hospital after the incident.



___



12:15 a.m.



A concert-goer says he heard what sounded like fireworks while he was watching Jason Aldean's performance at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival Sunday night.



Thirty-six-year-old Kodiak Yazzie said the music stopped temporarily and started up again before another round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.



As the 40,000 fans in the crowd began to flee, Yazzie took cover and said he saw flashes of light coming from the Mandalay Bay hotel tower high above.



The bursts of pops would start and stop for more than five minutes. He says he saw dozens of ambulances as he ran for safety. He later got a Lyft driver to take him home to suburban Henderson.



Las Vegas police say one suspect is 'down.'



A hospital spokeswoman says two people are dead and dozens wounded.



___



12:05 a.m.



Las Vegas police say one suspect is 'down' after shooting at country music festival that has left two people dead and dozens wounded.



University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said 26 people were admitted to the hospital.



Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.



Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.



Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport were diverted due to incident.



___



11:55 p.m.



A Las Vegas hospital says at least two people are dead and dozens wounded after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.



University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said 26 people were admitted to the hospital. She says, of those, at least two have died, 12 are in critical condition and the rest are being evaluated.



Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.



Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.



___



11:45 p.m.



Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival and the sound of what they described as automatic gun fire.



Witnesses say they saw multiple victims Sunday night as they fled the gunfire raining down on the concert venue.



Some later huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino.



___



11 p.m.



Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.



Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.



Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.



University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in "several" people with gunshot wounds. She didn't have any other immediate information.



Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.



Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport were diverted due to incident.



Witnesses say country singer Jason Aldean was playing near the end of the concert when gunfire rang out.



No further information was immediately known.



___



This story has been corrected to reflect the proper spelling of Kodiak Yazzie's last name. This story has been corrected to remove the reference to 'Las Vegas' when referring to Paddock's hometown.

