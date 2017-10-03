President Trump: "We'll be talking about gun laws as time goes b - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

President Trump: "We'll be talking about gun laws as time goes by"

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and the Las Vegas shooting (all times local):
    
8:38 a.m.
    
President Donald Trump is calling the man who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."
    
Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday as he departed for a trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. He called the gunman "demented" and said "we're looking into him very seriously."
    
Trump also praised Las Vegas police, saying they had done an "incredible job."
    
Trump stressed that the shooting was a tragedy. Asked about gun laws, the president said "we'll be talking about gun laws as time goes by."
    
4:01 a.m.
    
President Donald Trump has condemned the mass shooting in Las Vegas - in which at least 59 people were shot dead - as an "act of pure evil" and declared the nation would unite behind the survivors, but he refused to get into a new debate over gun control.
    
Trump spoke slowly and carefully Monday morning from the White House Diplomatic Room, focusing not on the identity or possible motive of the gunman but on the nation's efforts to heal.
    
The remarks were the prelude to a two-part test of whether Trump, a leader who excels at political provocation, can also deliver solace. Trump is slated to visit Puerto Rico Tuesday to survey devastation from Hurricane Maria, before going to Las Vegas Wednesday to meet with families of the dead.

  In viral Facebook post, Vegas officer opens up about concert shooting

    LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away.  One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.

  Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting

    A woman from Cheney is among the 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School in 2002 before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department employee.

  Remembering the victims in Las Vegas shooting: Parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends

    KHQ.COM - They were school teachers and youth football coaches, real estate agents and local business owners. They were parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends. They traveled to Las Vegas to see their favorite stars, posting videos and photos to social media. At least 59 of them never made it home after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel onto a crowd of more than 22,000 below at a country music festival.

  "This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in" - Jason Aldean

    KHQ.COM - One can only imagine the range of emotions Jason Aldean and other country music stars who were at the Route 91 Music Festival are experiencing following the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. Aldean, just trying to make sense of a such a senseless act, is calling for the world to come together and stop the hate in his second post on Instagram following the shooting.

  Maren Morris releases song following Las Vegas tragedy: "Dear Hate"

    "I wrote this song 3 years ago, recorded it last year with Vince Gill, and always have fans asking when I'll put it out. I never knew when would be the right time, but I realized today that there's never a right time. Hate is everywhere, and I'm sick of not doing enough. In the darkest tunnel, there is still love & music. That's what it's here for. Here is 'Dear Hate.' #LovesGonnaConquerAll."

  President Trump: "We'll be talking about gun laws as time goes by"

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is calling the man who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."  Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday as he departed for a trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. He called the gunman "demented" and said "we're looking into him very seriously." Trump also praised Las Vegas police, saying they had done an "incredible job."

