Maren Morris releases song following Las Vegas tragedy: "Dear Hate"

Following the tragedy in Las Vegas, Maren Morris decided to release a song she's been holding on to for some time.



It's called "Dear Hate" and in a Tweet Morris said, "I wrote this song 3 years ago, recorded it last year with Vince Gill, and always have fans asking when I'll put it out. I never knew when would be the right time, but I realized today that there's never a right time. Hate is everywhere, and I'm sick of not doing enough. In the darkest tunnel, there is still love & music. That's what it's here for. Here is 'Dear Hate.' #LovesGonnaConquerAll."



Morris later tweeted that due to the overwhelming response to the song, it would be available on iTunes Friday and all proceeds will go to the Music City Cares Fund, a fund set up that will be donating 100% of proceeds to help with immediate and long term needs of victims.