"This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in" - Jason Aldean

Moment Jason Aldean realized shots were ringing out down on th...



KHQ.COM - One can only imagine the range of emotions Jason Aldean and other country music stars who were at the Route 91 Music Festival are experiencing following the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. Aldean, just trying to make sense of a such a senseless act, is calling for the world to come together and stop the hate in his second post on Instagram following the shooting.



"Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truly don't understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in. At the end of the day we aren't Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now. My heart aches for the Victims and their families of this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words I can say to to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate! #stopthehate #prayforlasvegas"





A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT