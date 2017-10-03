"This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise m - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

"This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in" - Jason Aldean

Posted: Updated:

Moment Jason Aldean realized shots were ringing out down on th...

KHQ.COM - One can only imagine the range of emotions Jason Aldean and other country music stars who were at the Route 91 Music Festival are experiencing following the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. Aldean, just trying to make sense of a such a senseless act, is calling for the world to come together and stop the hate in his second post on Instagram following the shooting.

"Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truly don't understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in. At the end of the day we aren't Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now. My heart aches for the Victims and their families of this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words I can say to to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate! #stopthehate #prayforlasvegas"

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • In viral Facebook post, Vegas officer opens up about concert shooting

    In viral Facebook post, Vegas officer opens up about concert shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 8:31 PM EDT2017-10-03 00:31:00 GMT

    LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away.  One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.

    >>

    LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away.  One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.

    >>

  • Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting

    Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 2:00 AM EDT2017-10-03 06:00:15 GMT

    A woman from Cheney is among the 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School in 2002 before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department employee.

    >>

    A woman from Cheney is among the 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School in 2002 before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department employee.

    >>

  • Remembering the victims in Las Vegas shooting: Parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends

    Remembering the victims in Las Vegas shooting: Parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 8:40 AM EDT2017-10-03 12:40:13 GMT

    KHQ.COM - They were school teachers and youth football coaches, real estate agents and local business owners. They were parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends. They traveled to Las Vegas to see their favorite stars, posting videos and photos to social media. At least 59 of them never made it home after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel onto a crowd of more than 22,000 below at a country music festival.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - They were school teachers and youth football coaches, real estate agents and local business owners. They were parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends. They traveled to Las Vegas to see their favorite stars, posting videos and photos to social media. At least 59 of them never made it home after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel onto a crowd of more than 22,000 below at a country music festival.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • "This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in" - Jason Aldean

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-10-03 15:10:34 GMT

    KHQ.COM - One can only imagine the range of emotions Jason Aldean and other country music stars who were at the Route 91 Music Festival are experiencing following the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. Aldean, just trying to make sense of a such a senseless act, is calling for the world to come together and stop the hate in his second post on Instagram following the shooting.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - One can only imagine the range of emotions Jason Aldean and other country music stars who were at the Route 91 Music Festival are experiencing following the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. Aldean, just trying to make sense of a such a senseless act, is calling for the world to come together and stop the hate in his second post on Instagram following the shooting.

    >>

  • Maren Morris releases song following Las Vegas tragedy: "Dear Hate"

    Maren Morris releases song following Las Vegas tragedy: "Dear Hate"

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-10-03 14:30:01 GMT

    "I wrote this song 3 years ago, recorded it last year with Vince Gill, and always have fans asking when I'll put it out. I never knew when would be the right time, but I realized today that there's never a right time. Hate is everywhere, and I'm sick of not doing enough. In the darkest tunnel, there is still love & music. That's what it's here for. Here is 'Dear Hate.' #LovesGonnaConquerAll."

    >>

    "I wrote this song 3 years ago, recorded it last year with Vince Gill, and always have fans asking when I'll put it out. I never knew when would be the right time, but I realized today that there's never a right time. Hate is everywhere, and I'm sick of not doing enough. In the darkest tunnel, there is still love & music. That's what it's here for. Here is 'Dear Hate.' #LovesGonnaConquerAll."

    >>

  • President Trump: "We'll be talking about gun laws as time goes by"

    President Trump: "We'll be talking about gun laws as time goes by"

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 9:13 AM EDT2017-10-03 13:13:49 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is calling the man who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."  Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday as he departed for a trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. He called the gunman "demented" and said "we're looking into him very seriously." Trump also praised Las Vegas police, saying they had done an "incredible job."

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is calling the man who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."  Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday as he departed for a trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. He called the gunman "demented" and said "we're looking into him very seriously." Trump also praised Las Vegas police, saying they had done an "incredible job."

    >>
    •   