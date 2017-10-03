Search for missing fisherman in Fernan Lake continues

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.



COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies say a water rescue in Fernan Lake has turned to a body recovery Tuesday morning after a boat capsized.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from a fisherman about a drowning at the east end of Fernan Lake just after 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office says two people were on an aluminum boat transporting gear from the East Fernan boat launch to some land on the south side of the lake. While crossing the lake, the boat capsized and both people went into the water.

One of the occupants was able to swim to shore, but the second boater is still missing and the Kootenai County Dive Rescue Team responded to search.

Spokane County Air 1 was also called in to help with the search.

Names have not been released, but we will update this story as soon as we confirm additional details.