Georgia woman accused of leaving child in car outside salon indicted

DECATUR, Ga. -

A South Carolina woman accused of leaving her toddler in a hot car just outside Atlanta while she got her hair done faces charges including second-degree murder.

Prosecutors said in a news release that a grand jury on Tuesday indicted 25-year-old Dijanelle Fowler in the June 15 death of her 13-month-old daughter, Skylar.

Fowler remains in jail without bond. It wasn't immediately clear if she had a lawyer.

Prosecutors say Fowler left Skylar in the car while she was in a salon in Tucker. When she returned five hours later, she sought help jump-starting her car and drove to Emory University Hospital.

Prosecutors say Fowler called 911 from the hospital parking deck claiming she was having a seizure. Responding medical staff found the child dead in her car seat.

  In viral Facebook post, Vegas officer opens up about concert shooting

    LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away.  One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.

  Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting

    A woman from Cheney is among the 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School in 2002 before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department employee.

  Remembering the victims in Las Vegas shooting: Parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends

    KHQ.COM - They were school teachers and youth football coaches, real estate agents and local business owners. They were parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends. They traveled to Las Vegas to see their favorite stars, posting videos and photos to social media. At least 59 of them never made it home after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel onto a crowd of more than 22,000 below at a country music festival.

  The Latest: Sheriff says Las Vegas gunman had cameras at hotel room

    LAS VEGAS - Authorities say the gunman in the Las Vegas shooting set up cameras inside and outside the hotel room where he opened fire on the crowd at a country music concert. Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at a news conference Tuesday that he believes shooter Stephen Craig Paddock set up the cameras to see if anyone was coming to take him into custody. 

  President Trump: "We'll be talking about gun laws as time goes by"

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is calling the man who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."  Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday as he departed for a trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. He called the gunman "demented" and said "we're looking into him very seriously." Trump also praised Las Vegas police, saying they had done an "incredible job."

