Panhandle Health District report first flu death of the season

The Panhandle Health District have reported Idaho's first influenza-related death in 2017. A man over the age of 50 died due to complications from a flu infection. Doctors say this could be an indication of an early flu season.

"We are seeing sporadic influenza activity in some northern Idaho counties," said Jeff Lee, the health district's staff epidemiologist. "I strongly encourage people to get their influenza vaccination now, so there is time to develop immunity before getting exposed to the flu virus."

Vaccination is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older. It is the best way to keep yourself healthy and stop the flu virus from spreading to others, the PHD said. Influenza can be severe and even deadly for vulnerable populations including infants, pregnant women, people with chronic medical conditions and the elderly. There were 72 flu-related deaths in Idaho during last year's flu season.

Flu activity is expected to increase in the coming weeks and months and cases of the flu have already been reported in Spokane.

Flu vaccinations are currently offered at Panhandle Health District clinics, physician offices, and many pharmacies and grocery stores.