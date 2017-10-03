Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, October 3rd

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) - A couple born on the same day at the same Massachusetts hospital have exchanged vows more than two decades later.

The Taunton Gazette reports that Jessica Gomes and Aaron Bairos got married Sept. 9. Each was born on April 28, 1990, at the same hospital in Taunton, about 40 miles south of Boston.

The two grew up in communities a few miles apart before meeting through mutual friends in high school.

Gomes says she and Bairos figured out they were born on the same day "pretty early on" when they took a drivers education class together and saw the proof on their learner's permits.

She says it was love at first sight.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man who police say punched another man several times over a stolen pork roll sandwich is facing charges.

Hackettstown police say they were called to an apartment on reports of a fight over a stolen pork roll. Police found the victim with swelling on his face.

They say the fight early Saturday morning also may have started over beer, and that the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Police arrested the 19-year-old Hackettstown man on simple assault charges.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ten goats and a donkey that were helping to clear vines and weeds in a Pittsburgh park were quickly corralled after they got loose from their enclosure.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor tells the Tribune-Review the animals were reported loose in the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood Tuesday. They were rounded up, and no damage to any property was reported.

A post on the Allegheny GoatScape Facebook page indicates the goats had been in the park for about a week helping to clear vegetation.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOSTON (AP) - A historic Boston church is asking a developer to pay $19 million to compensate for shadows cast by a proposed tower.

The Boston Globe reports that Old South Church claims the proposed Back Bay Station project will cast shadows on the 142-year-old church that will cause moisture damage and darken stained glass windows. Church officials say $4 million of the payment will go toward repairs of the church, while the remainder will fund an affordable home program.

Project developer Boston Properties says the request is unreasonable. The company says it's unlikely the projected shadows would cause significant damage to the church.

Boston Properties plans to build three office and apartment towers on top of the train depot.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) - Like deer trapped in the headlights, two burglars have been captured by an outdoor wildlife camera in South Carolina.

Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews says a homeowner's camera recorded images of the thieves, who are accused of stealing a second camera from the home and electronics from other homes. Matthews said an officer from another county and a resident identified the men, one of whom was recorded urinating off the front porch of a home.

Matthews says 34-year-old Shondale Ingham and 48-year-old Sandy Tarte are each charged with five counts of burglary. Court records didn't indicate whether they had attorneys.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Fox) Democrat Dan Helmer, a candidate for Virginia's 10th congressional district, released a campaign ad Monday entitled "Helmer Zone" that is being ripped across the board by journalists as one of the "worst ever" political ads.

The ad became popular throughout Twitter after Mic reporter Emily Singer flagged it as potentially being "the worst" she's ever seen.

It features candidate Helmer, wearing a shirt with "veteran" on it, and spotting current 10th District Rep. Barbara Comstock (R., Va.) at a bar. The scene is inspired by the classic 1986 Top Gun bar scene and is chalk full of Goose/Maverick references, from The Righteous Brothers's "You've Lost That Loving Feeling" to "danger zone."

"Bet you can't get her to hold a town hall," a woman tells Helmer.

"Town hall? I'll do you one better than that. We've lost that loving feeling," Helmer replies.

"No, Dan," the woman pleads.

Helmer then sings, karaoke style, about Comstock's lack of town hall meetings, and her opposition to Obamacare and Planned Parenthood, all complete with intentionally bad singing.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Fox) A California grandfather took matters into his own hands when a stranger jumping on rooftops caused an hours-long police standoff on Tuesday.

Willard Burgess, 83, was at his La Puenta house when the suspect police were chasing stood on his roof, refusing their orders to come down for hours, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Capt. Tim Murakami wrote on Twitter. The suspect was jumping on several rooftops in the neighborhood.

Burgess, fed up with the ordeal, eventually grabbed his neighbor's ladder and told officers he was climbing onto the roof, KABC reported.

"That sucker's coming off," he told police.

The grandfather then shoved the man off his roof, ending the hours-long standoff. It's unclear whether the unidentified man, who police say was either mentally ill or on drugs, was seriously injured. Police said he was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

"You come to my house, you don't have to worry about him because I'll be all over it 'cause I'm going to load up," Burgess told KABC.

Burgess' granddaughter, Ashley Wrenn, recorded cell phone video of the moment Burgess tossed the man off his roof.

"My neighbor Albert got a ladder. My grandfather climbed the ladder quick. He pushed the guy to a corner of the roof and threw him off the roof," Wrenn told San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

The man was handcuffed after he fell.

"It was a crazy morning," she said.

"I tell everybody: 'Just because you're old, that don't mean you got to sit down. As long as you're able to move, move,'" Burgess told the news station.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa (AP) - A Welsh rugby player had an unusual reason for missing a big game in South Africa: A lion bit his hand.

Scott Baldwin was taken to the hospital to receive stitches and treatment against infection after ignoring instructions about not touching a lion during the trip to a game park in South Africa.

His coach was not sympathetic.

"When you put your hand in a fence where there is a lion, then you will get bitten," Ospreys coach Steve Tandy said. "It was pretty stupid on Scott's behalf and he is pretty lucky. It was a good environment and we were told how far back to stand.

"I don't know what sort of wildlife show Scott has been watching where you can pat a lion on the head as if it's a kitten."

The 29-year-old Baldwin also plays as a hooker for Wales' national team. He was with Welsh club Ospreys in Bloemfontein for a PRO14 league game against a South African franchise ironically called Cheetahs on Friday.

Without Baldwin, Ospreys lost 44-25.

The incident took place on Thursday.

"Sorry all Ospreys fans for letting you and the team down by missing the game through the bite!" Baldwin said on Twitter , where he also uploaded a video of the incident.

"On the mend thankfully & should be up & running round soon enough thanks for your support & concern."

Ospreys said Baldwin would be released from hospital on Saturday to travel home with the rest of the squad.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) A young boy in Tucuman, Argentina, suffered an unusual side effect after he swallowed a piece from a pet toy: He couldn't stop squeaking.

The video was taken in the emergency room of a children's hospital by Dr. Santiago Gomez Zuviria.

It shows the unnamed 8-year-old boy opening his mouth and squeaking up a storm.

"The whistle was stuck between the larynx and the pharynx," Zuviria told HuffPost by email.

Using local anesthesia, Zuviria was able to remove the squeaker from the boy's throat.

"His mother was more scared than he was," Zuviria said. "It was a tragi-comic situation to be honest. I never seen or heard about a case like this in my life."

The boy has since recovered, but Zuviria posted the video on Facebook last week to warn people about the dangers of swallowing things.

The video has since received more than 9 million views.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) The Edmonton Oilers are so beloved by their fans that it took a divorce court decree to figure out how to share one set of season tickets.

If anyone needs evidence of how passionate Canadian hockey fans are, look no further than Beverly and Donald McLeod.

After separating in 2015, the two ended their 35-year marriage in court recently as they finally settled on custody of their beloved season tickets, CTV News reports. The Alberta couple were longtime Edmonton Oilers season ticket holders and apparently couldn't come to a resolution on who would get the precious seats in the divorce.

Donald was willing to pay his former wife $15,000 a month in spousal support, but he wasn't going to give up on his team. So Beverly filed for joint custody of the tickets and won.

"The parties shall alternate choices for game tickets with the defendant choosing first the game for which he wants tickets, the plaintiff choosing second for her game, and the parties alternating choices thereafter until all regular season tickets have been assigned," Justice Ritu Khullar ruled, according to CTV News.

Edmonton Oilers fans are some of the most passionate in the National Hockey League, and season tickets are hard to come by. Some of the more affordable options for tickets range from $2,000 to $5,000, but seats with a better view and added luxury go from $8,000 to $23,000.

People on social media were deeply amused by the situation, which is honestly pretty relatable to any rabid sports fan.

And, apparently, Canadians.

