Troopers need your help identifying man who ran from I-90 wreck

The Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force needs your help. Investigators are trying to identify a man seen in several photos released Tuesday.

The man seen the photos is suspected of wrecking a stolen Honda on Interstate 90, east of Broadway and then taking off on foot through a construction yard. It happened on March 6 around 5 a.m. and caused significant property damage to a fence, the Honda and some construction equipment.

Investigators are aware the pictures aren't the best quality, but hope someone may recognize the man, help identify him and allow investigators to move forward with the case.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or can help identify this suspect, is asked to call SRATTF Detective Jerry Walker at 509-838-9384.