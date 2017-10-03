Washington, other states, now in REAL ID "grace period"

The more than two dozen states and U.S. territories that currently have a temporary extension from the enforcement of federal requirements for state driver's licenses and ID cards are now under a grace period through Jan. 22 as the federal government continues its review of states' progress.

Washington was among the states that initially had a REAL ID extension through Oct. 10. Officials with the state Department of Licensing said Tuesday they received notification from the Department of Homeland Security that while Washington's state's REAL ID request for an additional extension is awaiting review from the Secretary of Homeland Security, they will join the other states under a grace period through Jan. 22.

The federal law requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and to be issued to people who can prove they are legally in the United States. Lawmakers passed a measure this year creating a two-tiered licensing system that was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee.

