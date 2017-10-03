Union: 12 off-duty firefighters shot in Vegas

Union officials say 12 off-duty firefighters were shot while attending a country music festival in Las Vegas, including two who were wounded while administering CPR to gunshot victims.

Angelo Aragon, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada, said Tuesday that all the firefighters survived their wounds.

Aragon said dozens of area firefighters were attending the event and about 150 from about 20 stations responded to help after the massacre.

Several off-duty firefighters described sending loved ones away from the scene as they set up triage stations and taught concertgoers to help provide emergency care such using belts as tourniquets.

Anthony Robone of the Henderson fire department said he did first aid on his older brother Nicholas who was shot in the upper chest. The brother is in stable condition.

