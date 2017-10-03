Sheriff's Office investigating domestic violence-related shooting near Fairchild Air Force Base

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a woman is cooperating with detectives after a shooting near Fairchild Air Force Base on Tuesday.

Details are limited at this time, but detectives tell KHQ's Hayley Guenthner a man was shot during a domestic violence situation just north of Fairchild Air Force Base. The man is expected to survive and detectives say the woman who shot him is cooperating.

Detectives say there is no threat to the community.

We will update this information as soon as any additional information is confirmed.