Sheriff's Office investigating domestic violence-related shooting near Fairchild Air Force Base

In viral Facebook post, Vegas officer opens up about concert shooting
LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away. One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.>>
Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting
A woman from Cheney is among the 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School in 2002 before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department employee.>>
Remembering the victims in Las Vegas shooting: Parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends
KHQ.COM - They were school teachers and youth football coaches, real estate agents and local business owners. They were parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends. They traveled to Las Vegas to see their favorite stars, posting videos and photos to social media. At least 59 of them never made it home after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel onto a crowd of more than 22,000 below at a country music festival.>>
"This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in" - Jason Aldean
KHQ.COM - One can only imagine the range of emotions Jason Aldean and other country music stars who were at the Route 91 Music Festival are experiencing following the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. Aldean, just trying to make sense of a such a senseless act, is calling for the world to come together and stop the hate in his second post on Instagram following the shooting.>>
Spokane Army veteran describes terror of Vegas shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Army veteran and his wife flew to Las Vegas over the weekend to enjoy a lovely couple's getaway, but instead they found their lives on the line. They say they still can't fully wrap their minds around what happened.>>
Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. We're told no construction workers were hit. Officials are working to notify the next of kin.>>
Facebook cover song becomes memorial for Vegas shooting victim
LAS VEGAS - Police continue to investigate the mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds injured. Authorities say they have identified all but three of those killed on Sunday night during the Route 91 Harvest Festival. One of those identified by family is 30-year-old Las Vegas resident Brennan Stewart.>>
Sheriff's Office investigating domestic violence-related shooting near Fairchild Air Force Base
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a woman is cooperating with detectives after a shooting near Fairchild Air Force Base on Tuesday. Details are limited at this time, but detectives tell KHQ's Hayley Guenthner a man was shot during a domestic violence situation just north of Fairchild Air Force Base.>>
AP sources: White House to seek $29B disaster aid package
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is finalizing a $29 billion disaster aid request that combines $16 billion to shore up the government-backed flood insurance program and almost $13 billion in new relief for hurricane victims. That's the word from a senior administration official and top Capitol Hill aides. The government-guaranteed flood insurance program is maxing out on a $30 billion line of credit from Treasury.>>
Union: 12 off-duty firefighters shot in Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Union officials say 12 off-duty firefighters were shot while attending a country music festival in Las Vegas, including two who were wounded while administering CPR to gunshot victims. Angelo Aragon, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada, said Tuesday that all the firefighters survived their wounds.>>
Yahoo triples the impact of its 2013 breach - to 3B accounts
Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users, not the 1 billion it revealed late last year. The company announced Tuesday that it's providing notice to additional user accounts affected by the August 2013 data theft. The breach was previously disclosed by the company in December.>>
Washington, other states, now in REAL ID "grace period"
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The more than two dozen states and U.S. territories that currently have a temporary extension from the enforcement of federal requirements for state driver's licenses and ID cards are now under a grace period through Jan. 22 as the federal government continues its review of states' progress. Washington was among the states that initially had a REAL ID extension through Oct. 10.>>
Missing fisherman on Fernan Lake identified
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has identified the missing fisherman as 60-year-old Jesse A. Bishop of Airway Heights. Deputies say Bishop and 19-year-old Nathanial C. Storch went into Fernan Lake when their boat capsized early Tuesday morning. Storch was wearing a life jacket and was able to swim to shore.>>
Troopers need your help identifying man who ran from I-90 wreck
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force needs your help. Investigators are trying to identify a man seen in several photos released Tuesday. The man seen the photos is suspected of wrecking a stolen Honda on Interstate 90, east of Broadway and then taking off on foot through a construction yard.>>
Panhandle Health District report first flu death of the season
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District have reported Idaho's first influenza-related death in 2017. A man over the age of 50 died due to complications from a flu infection. Doctors say this could be an indication of an early flu season. "We are seeing sporadic influenza activity in some northern Idaho counties," said Jeff Lee, the health district's staff epidemiologist.>>
The Latest: Sheriff says Las Vegas gunman had cameras at hotel room
LAS VEGAS - Authorities say the gunman in the Las Vegas shooting set up cameras inside and outside the hotel room where he opened fire on the crowd at a country music concert. Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at a news conference Tuesday that he believes shooter Stephen Craig Paddock set up the cameras to see if anyone was coming to take him into custody.>>
