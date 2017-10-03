Facebook cover song becomes memorial for Vegas shooting victim

Police continue to investigate the mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds injured. Authorities say they have identified all but three of those killed on Sunday night during the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

One of those identified by family is 30-year-old Las Vegas resident Brennan Stewart. Just days after the shooting happened, a video has surfaced of Stewart performing a country song about losing someone too soon, which has become somewhat of a memorial to the man.

The video posted in October of 2016 is of Stewart performing a cover version of the Cole Swindell song "You Should Be Here." The song was originally written in 2015 and appears on Swindell's album of the same name. Swindell reportedly wrote the song after his father passed away while he was out on the road touring.

In Stewart's Facebook post, he mentions he slowed his version down. Given the horrific events of Sunday, the song's message and lyrics take on something of a new meaning.

Now Stewart's cover has been shared nearly 1,000 times with several people offering their condolences in the comment section of the video

You can watch the video below: