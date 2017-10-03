Gov. Inslee: Now is the time to talk about gun violence - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Gov. Inslee: Now is the time to talk about gun violence

Posted: Updated:
OLYMPIA, Wash. -

Washington Governor Jay Inslee has taken a stand against gun violence following the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night. In a statement released Tuesday, Inslee says now is the time to act when it comes to passing gun control legislation. Inslee says our nation's leaders "aren't even trying" to stop gun violence.

You can read his full statement below:

Once again, we are mourning the violent loss of innocent lives to a man who had access to weapons no civilian should have access to. It’s impossible to know how to stop every act of gun violence, but I know with my whole being that our nation’s leaders aren’t even trying.

“It’s a different story here in Washington state. Voters have overwhelmingly approved common-sense laws to strengthen background checks and empower families to keep guns away from a loved one in crisis. Our legislature has supported efforts related to mental health and suicide prevention. I issued an executive order to look further at background checks and other gaps in the way we collect and share data relating to people who attempt to purchase guns. It’s a good start, but we can – and must – do more. 

"This session the legislature needs to ban bump-stocks and other devices that turn legal semi-automatic firearms into lethal fully-automatic machine guns. We must make sure people intent on causing mass destruction and loss of life won’t be aided by lax laws that give them unfettered access to military-style weaponry.

“To those who say we can’t talk about machine gun massacres right after the massacre: I’m done waiting for the ‘right time’ to talk about it. The ‘can't talk about it now’ crowd is killing us.”

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • In viral Facebook post, Vegas officer opens up about concert shooting

    In viral Facebook post, Vegas officer opens up about concert shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 8:31 PM EDT2017-10-03 00:31:00 GMT

    LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away.  One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.

    >>

    LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away.  One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.

    >>

  • Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting

    Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 2:00 AM EDT2017-10-03 06:00:15 GMT

    A woman from Cheney is among the 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School in 2002 before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department employee.

    >>

    A woman from Cheney is among the 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School in 2002 before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department employee.

    >>

  • "This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in" - Jason Aldean

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-10-03 15:10:34 GMT

    KHQ.COM - One can only imagine the range of emotions Jason Aldean and other country music stars who were at the Route 91 Music Festival are experiencing following the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. Aldean, just trying to make sense of a such a senseless act, is calling for the world to come together and stop the hate in his second post on Instagram following the shooting.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - One can only imagine the range of emotions Jason Aldean and other country music stars who were at the Route 91 Music Festival are experiencing following the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. Aldean, just trying to make sense of a such a senseless act, is calling for the world to come together and stop the hate in his second post on Instagram following the shooting.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane woman run over by bicyclist while out for morning walk

    Spokane woman run over by bicyclist while out for morning walk

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-10-04 00:44:03 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A morning walk on the Centennial Trail last Friday turned violent after a woman said she was run over by a bicyclist. Witnesses estimate he was going more than 20 mph. What's worse, the victim believes it may not have been an accident. "It was about 10:30 in the morning," Virginia Pearsall said.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A morning walk on the Centennial Trail last Friday turned violent after a woman said she was run over by a bicyclist. Witnesses estimate he was going more than 20 mph. What's worse, the victim believes it may not have been an accident. "It was about 10:30 in the morning," Virginia Pearsall said.

    >>

  • Informants help officers seize hundreds of marijuana plants from illegal Spokane Valley grow operation

    Informants help officers seize hundreds of marijuana plants from illegal Spokane Valley grow operation

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-10-04 00:27:17 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley detectives used confidential informants to make several marijuana purchases and eventually seize hundreds of marijuana plants from an illegal grow operation in an investigation that lasted several weeks. That's according to new court documents released Tuesday.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley detectives used confidential informants to make several marijuana purchases and eventually seize hundreds of marijuana plants from an illegal grow operation in an investigation that lasted several weeks. That's according to new court documents released Tuesday.

    >>

  • Gov. Inslee: Now is the time to talk about gun violence

    Gov. Inslee: Now is the time to talk about gun violence

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-10-03 23:07:13 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Governor Jay Inslee has taken a stand against gun violence following the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night. In a statement released Tuesday, Inslee says now is the time to act when it comes to passing gun control legislation. Inslee says our nation's leaders "aren't even trying" to stop gun violence.

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Governor Jay Inslee has taken a stand against gun violence following the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night. In a statement released Tuesday, Inslee says now is the time to act when it comes to passing gun control legislation. Inslee says our nation's leaders "aren't even trying" to stop gun violence.

    >>
    •   