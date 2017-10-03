Informants help officers seize hundreds of marijuana plants from illegal Spokane Valley grow operation

Spokane Valley detectives used confidential informants to make several marijuana purchases and eventually seize hundreds of marijuana plants from an illegal grow operation in an ongoing investigation.

That's according to new search warrant court documents released Tuesday. The investigation began at the end of August, when a confidential informant let detectives know about a man who was selling large quantities of marijuana in Spokane Valley. Investigators looked into the man and found out he had a legal grow operation out of Otis Orchards and a second, illegal operation set up in the Valley. Detectives also determined the man had a history of drug arrests in the past.

Detectives set up a series of one-pound marijuana buys during their investigation. The first buy happened on August 29 at the Valley location. The informant purchased a pound of marijuana from the suspect for $1,900. The informant told detectives that after he purchased the marijuana, the suspect gave him a tour of the shop. The informant said he saw an estimated 4,000 starter marijuana plants in the shop. No one else was in the shop at the time.

During a second marijuana buy in September, the confidential informant wore a recording device and again met the suspect at the Spokane Valley location. The informant also bought a pound of marijuana for $1,900.

Later in the month, detectives conducted a third controlled purchase at the Spokane Valley location. The informant again wore a recording device and purchased another pound of marijuana according to the documents.

On September 29 detectives requested a search warrant for the Spokane Valley grow operation and it was granted.

The documents show more than 700 plants were seized from the Valley location. Officers also seized 10 gallons of dry marijuana buds, marijuana oil and other paraphernalia and drugs.

The investigation continues Tuesday. No arrests have been made. As we learn more we will update this story.