Informants help officers seize hundreds of marijuana plants from - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Informants help officers seize hundreds of marijuana plants from illegal Spokane Valley grow operation

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Spokane Valley detectives used confidential informants to make several marijuana purchases and eventually seize hundreds of marijuana plants from an illegal grow operation in an ongoing investigation.

That's according to new search warrant court documents released Tuesday. The investigation began at the end of August, when a confidential informant let detectives know about a man who was selling large quantities of marijuana in Spokane Valley. Investigators looked into the man and found out he had a legal grow operation out of Otis Orchards and a second, illegal operation set up in the Valley. Detectives also determined the man had a history of drug arrests in the past.

Detectives set up a series of one-pound marijuana buys during their investigation. The first buy happened on August 29 at the Valley location. The informant purchased a pound of marijuana from the suspect for $1,900. The informant told detectives that after he purchased the marijuana, the suspect gave him a tour of the shop. The informant said he saw an estimated 4,000 starter marijuana plants in the shop. No one else was in the shop at the time.

During a second marijuana buy in September, the confidential informant wore a recording device and again met the suspect at the Spokane Valley location. The informant also bought a pound of marijuana for $1,900. 

Later in the month, detectives conducted a third controlled purchase at the Spokane Valley location. The informant again wore a recording device and purchased another pound of marijuana according to the documents. 

On September 29 detectives requested a search warrant for the Spokane Valley grow operation and it was granted.

The documents show more than 700 plants were seized from the Valley location. Officers also seized 10 gallons of dry marijuana buds, marijuana oil and other paraphernalia and drugs.

The investigation continues Tuesday. No arrests have been made. As we learn more we will update this story.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • In viral Facebook post, Vegas officer opens up about concert shooting

    In viral Facebook post, Vegas officer opens up about concert shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 8:31 PM EDT2017-10-03 00:31:00 GMT

    LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away.  One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.

    >>

    LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away.  One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.

    >>

  • Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting

    Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 2:00 AM EDT2017-10-03 06:00:15 GMT

    A woman from Cheney is among the 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School in 2002 before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department employee.

    >>

    A woman from Cheney is among the 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School in 2002 before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department employee.

    >>

  • "This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in" - Jason Aldean

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-10-03 15:10:34 GMT

    KHQ.COM - One can only imagine the range of emotions Jason Aldean and other country music stars who were at the Route 91 Music Festival are experiencing following the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. Aldean, just trying to make sense of a such a senseless act, is calling for the world to come together and stop the hate in his second post on Instagram following the shooting.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - One can only imagine the range of emotions Jason Aldean and other country music stars who were at the Route 91 Music Festival are experiencing following the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. Aldean, just trying to make sense of a such a senseless act, is calling for the world to come together and stop the hate in his second post on Instagram following the shooting.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane woman run over by bicyclist while out for morning walk

    Spokane woman run over by bicyclist while out for morning walk

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-10-04 00:44:03 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A morning walk on the Centennial Trail last Friday turned violent after a woman said she was run over by a bicyclist. Witnesses estimate he was going more than 20 mph. What's worse, the victim believes it may not have been an accident. "It was about 10:30 in the morning," Virginia Pearsall said.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A morning walk on the Centennial Trail last Friday turned violent after a woman said she was run over by a bicyclist. Witnesses estimate he was going more than 20 mph. What's worse, the victim believes it may not have been an accident. "It was about 10:30 in the morning," Virginia Pearsall said.

    >>

  • Informants help officers seize hundreds of marijuana plants from illegal Spokane Valley grow operation

    Informants help officers seize hundreds of marijuana plants from illegal Spokane Valley grow operation

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-10-04 00:27:17 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley detectives used confidential informants to make several marijuana purchases and eventually seize hundreds of marijuana plants from an illegal grow operation in an investigation that lasted several weeks. That's according to new court documents released Tuesday.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley detectives used confidential informants to make several marijuana purchases and eventually seize hundreds of marijuana plants from an illegal grow operation in an investigation that lasted several weeks. That's according to new court documents released Tuesday.

    >>

  • Gov. Inslee: Now is the time to talk about gun violence

    Gov. Inslee: Now is the time to talk about gun violence

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-10-03 23:07:13 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Governor Jay Inslee has taken a stand against gun violence following the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night. In a statement released Tuesday, Inslee says now is the time to act when it comes to passing gun control legislation. Inslee says our nation's leaders "aren't even trying" to stop gun violence.

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Governor Jay Inslee has taken a stand against gun violence following the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night. In a statement released Tuesday, Inslee says now is the time to act when it comes to passing gun control legislation. Inslee says our nation's leaders "aren't even trying" to stop gun violence.

    >>
    •   