Spokane woman run over by bicyclist while out for morning walk

by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A morning walk on the Centennial Trail last Friday turned violent after a woman said she was run over by a bicyclist. Witnesses estimate he was going more than 20 mph. What's worse, the victim believes it may not have been an accident.

"It was about 10:30 in the morning," Virginia Pearsall said. "It was gorgeous out. I was just going for a nice little walk."

Virginia said the pain was instant.

"I felt like I got hit by a truck," she said. "The impact was so great, it was unbelievable."

She said the man yelled something and she tried to get onto the grass.

"Just as I started to take a step, he literally came in from behind me and hit my leg with the tire," she said. "He landed on me…I went flat on the ground."

And then to the ER.

"I have a broke elbow and multiple bruises," she said.

She said based on the bicyclists demeanor, it seemed almost intentional.

"He was not very nice, and yelling at us saying it was our fault," she said.

Virginia said she's just grateful a child wasn't hit as the accident was near the park in Kendall Yards.

"If any one of those kids would have ran out there…it would have been devastating," she said.

She did notify the police about the crash. She said the man didn't give her his name, but she was able to track it down on her own. She said she hopes he story reminds everyone who uses the trail to be courteous. 

