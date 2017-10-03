Spokane woman won't let shooting keep her from visiting Vegas - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane woman won't let shooting keep her from visiting Vegas

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Las Vegas is a popular vacation spot for many of us here in Spokane, which is why hearing the news of the shooting was even more difficult.

One woman who’s been to Las Vegas several times says it’s important to not let fear dictate what we do.

Alana Scott’s been to Vegas three times to see the Zags play in the WCC and also, just to hang out with friends. So hearing of this shooting was so tough. She had just gone to the Jason Aldean concert in Spokane a few weeks ago.

“Any person that’s been to any concert or big event could relate in some way knowing that’s my favorite artist and we were just there. Those were people just like us,” she says. “The terror that they went through is hard to imagine.”

Even though some might not want to go to Vegas after this, Alana says it’s important to continue thinking positively. 

“I would just say keep living life. Don’t live in fear. The world will be a better place. We just have to work towards it,” she says.

