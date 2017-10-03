Spokane woman's sister protected her from Vegas gunfire - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane woman's sister protected her from Vegas gunfire

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Witnesses to the shooting in Las Vegas are still returning home. KHQ spoke with a woman who was there because she got the tickets as a graduation present.

Felicia Lopez was at the festival and using her cell phone to get video of Jason Aldean when the gunfire started.

“I just thought I’m going to see my favorite singer,” she says.

She and her sister quickly realized that they were in the line of fire. Her sister leapt on top of her to protect her. 

“I kept saying her name because I was thinking she's going to get shot and I'm going to say her name and she's not going to say something back to me,” she says.

Thankfully, Felicia and her sister are both okay. They’re home safe now. Even though Felicia is still shaken up, she’s still wearing her festival wristband.

“Me and my sister are actually getting tattoos for this, getting the 91 sign with angel wings on it,” she says.

It’s to remember the victims and remember their stories. 

