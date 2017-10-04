'Look for the helpers': In the wake of tragedy, Mr. Rogers' advice still holds true

'Look for the helpers': In the wake of tragedy, Mr. Rogers' advice still holds truePosted: Updated:
In viral Facebook post, Vegas officer opens up about concert shooting
LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away. One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.>>
Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting
A woman from Cheney is among the 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School in 2002 before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department employee.>>
"This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in" - Jason Aldean
KHQ.COM - One can only imagine the range of emotions Jason Aldean and other country music stars who were at the Route 91 Music Festival are experiencing following the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. Aldean, just trying to make sense of a such a senseless act, is calling for the world to come together and stop the hate in his second post on Instagram following the shooting.>>
Remembering the victims in Las Vegas shooting: Parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends
KHQ.COM - They were school teachers and youth football coaches, real estate agents and local business owners. They were parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends. They traveled to Las Vegas to see their favorite stars, posting videos and photos to social media. At least 59 of them never made it home after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel onto a crowd of more than 22,000 below at a country music festival.>>
Spokane Army veteran describes terror of Vegas shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Army veteran and his wife flew to Las Vegas over the weekend to enjoy a lovely couple's getaway, but instead they found their lives on the line. They say they still can't fully wrap their minds around what happened.>>
Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. We're told no construction workers were hit. Officials are working to notify the next of kin.>>
Cheney woman with cancer loses everything in house fire
CHENEY, Wash. - One week after finding out that she had stage four lung cancer, the unthinkable happened. A Cheney woman lost everything she owned in a house fire. "She just needs help and we'd like to see that happen," says the woman's friend, Trina Stout. Stout has known Anita Whitaker for more than 15 years and says she's like a second mother to her.>>
Watch Tom Petty perform 'American Girl' at his final concert
LOS ANGELES - Tom Petty passed away Tuesday at age 66. He had just wrapped up a 53-date tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of his debut album with The Heartbreakers. The final stop on the tour was the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 25.>>
Official: Vegas shooter's girlfriend arrives in US
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A law enforcement official says the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has arrived in the U.S. and was met by federal agents at the airport. The official said Marilou Danley arrived at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents. The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.>>
'Look for the helpers': In the wake of tragedy, Mr. Rogers' advice still holds true
"When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, "Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping." To this day, especially in times of "disaster," I remember my mother's words and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers – so many caring people in this world.">>
Spokane woman's sister protected her from Vegas gunfire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Witnesses to the shooting in Las Vegas are still returning home. KHQ spoke with a woman who was there because she got the tickets as a graduation present. Felicia Lopez was at the festival and using her cell phone to get video of Jason Aldean when the gunfire started. “I just thought I’m going to see my favorite singer,” she says.>>
Spokane hospitals have mass-shooting plan
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of victims from Sunday night’s shooting in Las Vegas were hospitalized in southern Nevada. More than 100 patients alone were sent to the state's only level-one trauma center. Staff there described it as “controlled chaos.” It raises the question: Are Spokane hospitals prepared for a mass shooting?>>
Vegas shooter had 'bump stock' devices on 12 guns for faster firing
LAS VEGAS (AP) Federal officials say the Las Vegas shooter had devices attached to 12 weapons that allow semiautomatic rifles to mimic fully automatic gunfire. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Jill Schneider also told reporters Tuesday that Stephen Paddock had nearly 50 guns in three locations.>>
The Latest: Body camera video captures chaos of shooting
LAS VEGAS - Authorities have released police body camera video that showed the chaos of the Las Vegas mass shooting as officers tried to figure out the location of the gunman and shuttle people to safety.>>
Spokane woman won't let shooting keep her from visiting Vegas
SPOKANE, Wash. - Las Vegas is a popular vacation spot for many of us here in Spokane, which is why hearing the news of the shooting was even more difficult. One woman who’s been to Las Vegas several times says it’s important to not let fear dictate what we do. Alana Scott’s been to Vegas three times to see the Zags play in the WCC and also, just to hang out with friends.>>
Spokane woman run over by bicyclist while out for morning walk
SPOKANE, Wash. - A morning walk on the Centennial Trail last Friday turned violent after a woman said she was run over by a bicyclist. Witnesses estimate he was going more than 20 mph. What's worse, the victim believes it may not have been an accident. "It was about 10:30 in the morning," Virginia Pearsall said.>>
