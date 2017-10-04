'Look for the helpers': In the wake of tragedy, Mr. Rogers' advi - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

'Look for the helpers': In the wake of tragedy, Mr. Rogers' advice still holds true

Posted:
Photo: YouTube/ryanjpugh Photo: YouTube/ryanjpugh

"When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, "Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping." To this day, especially in times of "disaster," I remember my mother's words and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers – so many caring people in this world."

The words of Fred Rogers and the advice of his mother seem to be shared on social media whenever tragedy strikes. His powerful message to look for the helpers popped up again following the horrifying mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night. Jimmy Kimmel even showed part of it during an emotional monologue Monday night.

The advice dates back to at least 1983, when it appeared in his book, Mister Rogers Talks with Parents. It's appeared in other publications following the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 and the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.

With the rise of social media the quote has spread far and wide.

In the days after the shooting in Las Vegas, we continue to hear more about helpers, including first responders and civilians who rushed to help those in harm's way.

Today, the Fred Rogers Company keeps the legacy of the quote alive, offering help for parents looking to talk with their kids about tragic events in the news. More resources can be found here: http://www.fredrogers.org/parents/special-challenges/tragic-events.php

