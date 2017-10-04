Watch Tom Petty perform 'American Girl' at his final concert - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Watch Tom Petty perform 'American Girl' at his final concert

Posted:
LOS ANGELES -

Tom Petty passed away Monday at age 66. He had just wrapped up a 53-date tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of his debut album with The Heartbreakers. The final stop on the tour was the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 25. He closed the show with his classic "American Girl."

YouTube user Kim Roberts recorded the final performance. You can watch it below:

