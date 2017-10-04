Cheney woman with cancer loses everything in house fire

One week after finding out that she had stage four lung cancer, the unthinkable happened. A Cheney woman lost everything she owned in a house fire.

"She just needs help and we'd like to see that happen," says the woman's friend, Trina Stout.

Stout has known Anita Whitaker for more than 15 years and says she's like a second mother to her. So when she learned what happened on Tuesday afternoon, she was heartbroken.

The fire broke out around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, destroying Anita's home. She was able to make it out safely, but she lost everything in the fire. Friends were busy boarding up the house Tuesday night long after firefighters had left.

Describing her as a strong woman, Trina says Anita was there for her when she needed it most, so Trina just wants to return the favor. She's hoping the community will be there for Anita as well. She explained that because of medical bills from cancer treatment, Anita didn't have homeowner's insurance.

"It's been really tough for her," Trina said.

Anita is now staying in a hotel thanks to friends. We spoke with Anita's family who says without home insurance they don't know what will happen next, but if there is one person who has been through it all and is tough enough to handle it, it's their mom.

Anita's friends and family organized an online fundraiser on her behalf, if you'd like to donate you can do so here: http://https://www.gofundme.com/fm7qag-house-fire?pc=expt_em_co_shareflow_m_89_2&rcid=r01-150709745306-afa91c73ed8041c9