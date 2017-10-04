Four dogs and family of 3 escape house fire in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Wash. - A family of three and their four golden retrievers are thankful to have made it out safely after awakening to their home fully engulfed in flames.



The fire broke out around 4:15am at a home in the 29000 block of N. Short Rd. near Burroughs Rd. By the time crews arrived on scene just 5 minutes later, the entire backside of the home was up in flames.

Homeowner says he is grateful his family got out safe. Hear his emotional response to this morning in 8 minutes on @KHQLocalNews. pic.twitter.com/TEoIMup9h5 — Morgan Marum (@KHQMorgan) October 4, 2017



The homeowner says he awoke to the smell of smoke in his home and when he looked out his window, the flames were so big, it looked like daylight outside. He quickly got his wife and son out of the home and a police officer who first arrived on scene helped him get their four dogs out safely as well and move their cars to a safe place.



The cause of the fire is still being investigated but the homeowner says the only thing he can think of that may have started the fire is the pellet stove, but even that seems odd to him because he had just cleaned out the stove a week ago.



Even though the front of the home is still intact, officials say from initial inspection, the home appears to be a complete loss.



Short Rd. will remained closed for the rest of the morning while fire crews remain on scene so avoid the area if possible.