Four dogs and family of 3 escape house fire in Deer Park

Four dogs and family of 3 escape house fire in Deer ParkPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
In viral Facebook post, Vegas officer opens up about concert shooting
In viral Facebook post, Vegas officer opens up about concert shooting
LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away. One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.>>
LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away. One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.>>
Informants help officers seize hundreds of marijuana plants from illegal Spokane Valley grow operation
Informants help officers seize hundreds of marijuana plants from illegal Spokane Valley grow operation
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley detectives used confidential informants to make several marijuana purchases and eventually seize hundreds of marijuana plants from an illegal grow operation in an investigation that lasted several weeks. That's according to new court documents released Tuesday.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley detectives used confidential informants to make several marijuana purchases and eventually seize hundreds of marijuana plants from an illegal grow operation in an investigation that lasted several weeks. That's according to new court documents released Tuesday.>>
Official: Vegas shooter's girlfriend arrives in US
Official: Vegas shooter's girlfriend arrives in US
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A law enforcement official says the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has arrived in the U.S. and was met by federal agents at the airport. The official said Marilou Danley arrived at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents. The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.>>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A law enforcement official says the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has arrived in the U.S. and was met by federal agents at the airport. The official said Marilou Danley arrived at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents. The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.>>
Spokane woman run over by bicyclist while out for morning walk
Spokane woman run over by bicyclist while out for morning walk
SPOKANE, Wash. - A morning walk on the Centennial Trail last Friday turned violent after a woman said she was run over by a bicyclist. Witnesses estimate he was going more than 20 mph. What's worse, the victim believes it may not have been an accident. "It was about 10:30 in the morning," Virginia Pearsall said.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A morning walk on the Centennial Trail last Friday turned violent after a woman said she was run over by a bicyclist. Witnesses estimate he was going more than 20 mph. What's worse, the victim believes it may not have been an accident. "It was about 10:30 in the morning," Virginia Pearsall said.>>
Spokane woman's sister protected her from Vegas gunfire
Spokane woman's sister protected her from Vegas gunfire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Witnesses to the shooting in Las Vegas are still returning home. KHQ spoke with a woman who was there because she got the tickets as a graduation present. Felicia Lopez was at the festival and using her cell phone to get video of Jason Aldean when the gunfire started. “I just thought I’m going to see my favorite singer,” she says.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Witnesses to the shooting in Las Vegas are still returning home. KHQ spoke with a woman who was there because she got the tickets as a graduation present. Felicia Lopez was at the festival and using her cell phone to get video of Jason Aldean when the gunfire started. “I just thought I’m going to see my favorite singer,” she says.>>
Cheney woman with cancer loses everything in house fire
Cheney woman with cancer loses everything in house fire
CHENEY, Wash. - One week after finding out that she had stage four lung cancer, the unthinkable happened. A Cheney woman lost everything she owned in a house fire. "She just needs help and we'd like to see that happen," says the woman's friend, Trina Stout. Stout has known Anita Whitaker for more than 15 years and says she's like a second mother to her.>>
CHENEY, Wash. - One week after finding out that she had stage four lung cancer, the unthinkable happened. A Cheney woman lost everything she owned in a house fire. "She just needs help and we'd like to see that happen," says the woman's friend, Trina Stout. Stout has known Anita Whitaker for more than 15 years and says she's like a second mother to her.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Four dogs and family of 3 escape house fire in Deer Park
Four dogs and family of 3 escape house fire in Deer Park
DEER PARK, Wash. - A family of three and their four golden retrievers are thankful to have made it out safely after awakening to their home fully engulfed in flames. The fire broke out around 4:15am at a home in the 29000 block of N. Short Rd. near Burroughs Rd. By the time crews arrived on scene just 5 minutes later, the entire backside of the home was up in flames.>>
DEER PARK, Wash. - A family of three and their four golden retrievers are thankful to have made it out safely after awakening to their home fully engulfed in flames. The fire broke out around 4:15am at a home in the 29000 block of N. Short Rd. near Burroughs Rd. By the time crews arrived on scene just 5 minutes later, the entire backside of the home was up in flames.>>
Las Vegas gunman had been stockpiling guns since 1982; 33 firearms purchased in last year
Las Vegas gunman had been stockpiling guns since 1982; 33 firearms purchased in last year
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Officials say Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock had been stockpiling guns since 1982 and bought 33 firearms in the last year. Jill Snyder, the special agent in charge at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, tells "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday that Paddock purchased 33 firearms, mostly rifles, between October 2016 and Sept. 28, three days before he opened fire on a concert crowd. The attack killed 59 people and wounded more than 500.>>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Officials say Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock had been stockpiling guns since 1982 and bought 33 firearms in the last year. Jill Snyder, the special agent in charge at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, tells "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday that Paddock purchased 33 firearms, mostly rifles, between October 2016 and Sept. 28, three days before he opened fire on a concert crowd. The attack killed 59 people and wounded more than 500.>>
Cheney woman with cancer loses everything in house fire
Cheney woman with cancer loses everything in house fire
CHENEY, Wash. - One week after finding out that she had stage four lung cancer, the unthinkable happened. A Cheney woman lost everything she owned in a house fire. "She just needs help and we'd like to see that happen," says the woman's friend, Trina Stout. Stout has known Anita Whitaker for more than 15 years and says she's like a second mother to her.>>
CHENEY, Wash. - One week after finding out that she had stage four lung cancer, the unthinkable happened. A Cheney woman lost everything she owned in a house fire. "She just needs help and we'd like to see that happen," says the woman's friend, Trina Stout. Stout has known Anita Whitaker for more than 15 years and says she's like a second mother to her.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, October 3rd
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, October 3rd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, October 3rd.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, October 3rd.>>
Watch Tom Petty perform 'American Girl' at his final concert
Watch Tom Petty perform 'American Girl' at his final concert
LOS ANGELES - Tom Petty passed away Tuesday at age 66. He had just wrapped up a 53-date tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of his debut album with The Heartbreakers. The final stop on the tour was the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 25.>>
LOS ANGELES - Tom Petty passed away Tuesday at age 66. He had just wrapped up a 53-date tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of his debut album with The Heartbreakers. The final stop on the tour was the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 25.>>
Official: Vegas shooter's girlfriend arrives in US
Official: Vegas shooter's girlfriend arrives in US
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A law enforcement official says the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has arrived in the U.S. and was met by federal agents at the airport. The official said Marilou Danley arrived at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents. The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.>>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A law enforcement official says the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has arrived in the U.S. and was met by federal agents at the airport. The official said Marilou Danley arrived at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents. The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.>>
'Look for the helpers': In the wake of tragedy, Mr. Rogers' advice still holds true
'Look for the helpers': In the wake of tragedy, Mr. Rogers' advice still holds true
"When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, "Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping." To this day, especially in times of "disaster," I remember my mother's words and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers – so many caring people in this world.">>
"When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, "Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping." To this day, especially in times of "disaster," I remember my mother's words and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers – so many caring people in this world.">>
Spokane woman's sister protected her from Vegas gunfire
Spokane woman's sister protected her from Vegas gunfire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Witnesses to the shooting in Las Vegas are still returning home. KHQ spoke with a woman who was there because she got the tickets as a graduation present. Felicia Lopez was at the festival and using her cell phone to get video of Jason Aldean when the gunfire started. “I just thought I’m going to see my favorite singer,” she says.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Witnesses to the shooting in Las Vegas are still returning home. KHQ spoke with a woman who was there because she got the tickets as a graduation present. Felicia Lopez was at the festival and using her cell phone to get video of Jason Aldean when the gunfire started. “I just thought I’m going to see my favorite singer,” she says.>>
Spokane hospitals have mass-shooting plan
Spokane hospitals have mass-shooting plan
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of victims from Sunday night’s shooting in Las Vegas were hospitalized in southern Nevada. More than 100 patients alone were sent to the state's only level-one trauma center. Staff there described it as “controlled chaos.” It raises the question: Are Spokane hospitals prepared for a mass shooting?>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of victims from Sunday night’s shooting in Las Vegas were hospitalized in southern Nevada. More than 100 patients alone were sent to the state's only level-one trauma center. Staff there described it as “controlled chaos.” It raises the question: Are Spokane hospitals prepared for a mass shooting?>>
Vegas shooter had 'bump stock' devices on 12 guns for faster firing
Vegas shooter had 'bump stock' devices on 12 guns for faster firing
LAS VEGAS (AP) Federal officials say the Las Vegas shooter had devices attached to 12 weapons that allow semiautomatic rifles to mimic fully automatic gunfire. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Jill Schneider also told reporters Tuesday that Stephen Paddock had nearly 50 guns in three locations.>>
LAS VEGAS (AP) Federal officials say the Las Vegas shooter had devices attached to 12 weapons that allow semiautomatic rifles to mimic fully automatic gunfire. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Jill Schneider also told reporters Tuesday that Stephen Paddock had nearly 50 guns in three locations.>>