Couple leaves fate in attending deadly Las Vegas concert up to coin flip

KHQ.COM - Stories of the survivors of the Las Vegas shooting continue to emerge with many wondering how they managed to be lucky enough to survive. One couple says they arrived at the concert only by chance and looking back... it appears their presence at the concert was very much needed and even life saving for some.

Ashtyn Zamora and Cody Boyles had tickets to the concert but seriously considered not going because they were tired, wanting to just stay in for the night. They decided to flip a coin to see if they should go or stay.

In a video posted to Facebook, the couple recorded the coin toss ahead of the concert. Two heads and one tale, sealed their fate and off to the concert they went, unaware of the horror they were about to experience.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Zamora details the events of the night. Yes, they witnessed horrific images and people who couldn't be saved, but there's no doubt that them being there helped to save the lives of others as well.

Zamora writes in part, "I snapped into EMT mode helping the medics triage those hurt, and Cody was right there with me. He held arms and legs while i got vitals, carried bodies, helped keep people calm, directed vehicles. He literally gave me the shirt off his back so I could tourniquet a man's leg... it was the worst night of my life, but I was happy to be there to help. I don't know how we both made it out unharmed, we know we are both so incredibly lucky."

