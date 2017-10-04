Case to continue against man suspected of stabbing Spokane Valley driver

Court records say the criminal proceedings for a Puyallup man accused of a stabbing a cab driver to death will resume after he was found mentally fit to continue.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reports 19-year-old Jacob Corban Coleman of Puyallup is suspected of stabbing Gagandeep Singh, a cab driver who worked in Kootenai County in northwestern Idaho, on Aug. 28. Coleman is facing a murder charge and a sentence enhancement.

The case was suspended after his lawyers requested a mental health evaluation for him.

RELATED: Friends, family mourn murdered cab driver

Officials confirmed at a status hearing on Friday that Coleman understands the proceedings against him and is capable to assisting counsel with his defense.

According to court records, Chief Public Defender Janet Whitney did not contest the evaluation's findings.

Coleman's preliminary hearing will be held Oct. 11.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)