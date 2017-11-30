Coeur d'Alene family learns dogs did not survive devastating hou - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Coeur d'Alene family learns dogs did not survive devastating house fire

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

UPDATE:
A sad update for a Coeur d'Alene family who had been clinging on to the slightest bit of hope after losing everything in a house fire last Tuesday. The Mendoza's family dogs were no where to be found after fire crews put out the flames in the fire. They hoped perhaps the dogs had just been scared and ran off.

However, yesterday the family of four received word that their two beloved dogs, Happy & Oakley, did not survived the fire. In a Facebook post Chuck Mendoza wrote, "Sad day for us today,we just found out today Happy & Oakley did not survive the fire?? ???? weeping greatly!!??????
??Hug your loved ones!"

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Chuck Mendoza walked around in shoes that aren’t his, sporting an old jacket and jeans he bought today.

“He just throws his jacket at me, he pulls his shoes off and gives them to me, I was in shorts and a jacket for most of the morning,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza and his family sprinted out of their Sky Harbor Drive home Tuesday morning.

The home may look like a total loss, but his and his family’s spirits are not.

“This community reaches out to us and just shows us all the love they have, I mean it's crazy,” Mendoza said wiping away tears.

The family’s neighbors and friends have helped them in ways Mendoza can’t describe.

But there are two pieces of the family missing.

“I don't know what's going on in their minds but we just kind of want them back,” he said.

Mendoza says the family dogs, Happy and Oakley, ran out but has not been seen since Tuesday.

Thankfully, firefighters told him the dogs’ bodies were not found inside the charred home.

Mendoza knows the community, that’s helped him and his family in the toughest of times, will come through.

“You kind of feel not worthy of it in a way, but it's just a great community and I love being here,” he said.

