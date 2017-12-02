Three injured in head-on crash near Bonners Ferry

Boundary County Emergency Management reports that Idaho State Police are investigating a head-on crash that happened Friday night near Bonners Ferry.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Highway 95 at milepost 509, just north of Bonners Ferry.

Three Boundary County residents identified as Jennifer R. Jones, Dale Olsen and his wife Dorothy Olsen were injured in the crash. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation