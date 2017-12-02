Deputies, SWAT arrest robbery suspects near Post Falls - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Deputies, SWAT arrest robbery suspects near Post Falls

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
POST FALLS, Idaho -

The Kootenai County Sheriff's and SWAT Team members worked together to arrest two robbery suspects near Post Falls Friday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Kootenai County deputies responded to the 1900 block of E. 12th Ave for a report of a fight that had just broken up.

During the investigation it was reported that 21-year-old Jared R. Allen and 31-year-old Matthew J. McCoy had gone into the victim's home  without permission and demanded money from him. Shortly after, a fight broke out. During the fight, an adult and a 10-year-old child were injured.

Neighbors heard the commotion and broke up the fight and the two suspects took off on seen. The two victims were taken to Kootenai Health with significant injuries. 

After that, Post Falls Police responded to a report of an unknown man attempting to enter a house near the original crime scene. Officers responded, and detained the man, later identified as Allen. Deputies showed up and took Allen into custody for attempted robbery, burglary, battery with intent to commit a serious felony, and injury to a child.

Meanwhile, McCoy was tracked to a house in the 9300 block of N. Baack St. in Hayden. Deputies surrounded the home and began to order McCoy to surrender. He refused and the SWAT Team was called. McCoy was taken into custody by the SWAT team a short time later. Deputies arrested McCoy for attempted robbery, burglary, battery with intent to commit a serious felony and injury to a child.

McCoy has a lengthy criminal past and has been booked into jail in Kootenai County 23 times before. This is the first time Allen was booked into jail.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delayed deliveries causing frustrations

    Delayed deliveries causing frustrations

    Saturday, December 2 2017 9:55 PM EST2017-12-03 02:55:51 GMT
    Police in Seattle arrested an intoxicated man with guns who tried to steal a UPS truck.Police in Seattle arrested an intoxicated man with guns who tried to steal a UPS truck.

    POST FALLS, Idaho. Shelly Walsh ordered a package hoping it would be delivered by late November. But as the days went on there was no package in sight "I am okay with delayed 1-2 days. But 4.5,6 days no end in sight that gets a bit ridiculous." Shelly like many moms, likes to get her Christmas shopping done early. So she doesn't have to stress if the package makes it in time, "It just becomes a mad rush at the end, and I figured that I'd have a jump on everything by doing

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho. Shelly Walsh ordered a package hoping it would be delivered by late November. But as the days went on there was no package in sight "I am okay with delayed 1-2 days. But 4.5,6 days no end in sight that gets a bit ridiculous." Shelly like many moms, likes to get her Christmas shopping done early. So she doesn't have to stress if the package makes it in time, "It just becomes a mad rush at the end, and I figured that I'd have a jump on everything by doing

    >>

  • Door kicked in, presents stolen from Spokane home

    Door kicked in, presents stolen from Spokane home

    Saturday, December 2 2017 10:10 PM EST2017-12-03 03:10:11 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - When Kristi and Matthew London came back home from work they noticed something wasn't right "We noticed that our door had been kicked in and halfway destroyed," said Matthew London.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - When Kristi and Matthew London came back home from work they noticed something wasn't right "We noticed that our door had been kicked in and halfway destroyed," said Matthew London.

    >>

  • Missing girl's body found in N Carolina creek

    Missing girl's body found in N Carolina creek

    Saturday, December 2 2017 7:37 PM EST2017-12-03 00:37:32 GMT

    JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say they have recovered a body they think is a missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl from a creek in a neighboring county.    Onslow County Hans Miller said dive teams found Mariah Woods' body around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

    >>

    JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say they have recovered a body they think is a missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl from a creek in a neighboring county.    Onslow County Hans Miller said dive teams found Mariah Woods' body around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • WATCH: Lewiston man uses shotgun shell blank to scare package thief

    WATCH: Lewiston man uses shotgun shell blank to scare package thief

    Sunday, December 3 2017 4:45 PM EST2017-12-03 21:45:28 GMT

    LEWISTON, Idaho - Package thieves are a repeat problem in our region and some people are getting creative in order to combat the porch pirates. According to a 2016 survey of U.S. homeowners, 53 percent worry that packages left outside their home will be stolen. That figure increases to 74 percent among homeowners who previously had a package stolen.

    >>

    LEWISTON, Idaho - Package thieves are a repeat problem in our region and some people are getting creative in order to combat the porch pirates. According to a 2016 survey of U.S. homeowners, 53 percent worry that packages left outside their home will be stolen. That figure increases to 74 percent among homeowners who previously had a package stolen.

    >>

  • Santas ho-ho-hold court at ski resort bash

    Santas ho-ho-hold court at ski resort bash

    Sunday, December 3 2017 3:31 PM EST2017-12-03 20:31:42 GMT

    NEWRY, Maine (AP) - Santa Claus is known for scooting down chimneys, but for one day a year, dozens of Santas try to avoid tumbling down a mountain in Maine.    The 18th annual Santa event took place Sunday at Sunday River Resort. The event was highlighted by dozens Santas skiing and snowboarding down the slopes to raise money for the Sunday River Community Fund, which benefits communities in the area.

    >>

    NEWRY, Maine (AP) - Santa Claus is known for scooting down chimneys, but for one day a year, dozens of Santas try to avoid tumbling down a mountain in Maine.    The 18th annual Santa event took place Sunday at Sunday River Resort. The event was highlighted by dozens Santas skiing and snowboarding down the slopes to raise money for the Sunday River Community Fund, which benefits communities in the area.

    >>

  • CVS pushes into insurance with $69 billion Aetna bid

    CVS pushes into insurance with $69 billion Aetna bid

    Sunday, December 3 2017 3:07 PM EST2017-12-03 20:07:03 GMT

    DALLAS (AP) - CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a roughly $69 billion deal that will help the drugstore chain provide more health care and keep a key client, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.    The person said Sunday that CVS Health Corp. will pay about $207 in cash and stock for each share of Aetna Inc.

    >>

    DALLAS (AP) - CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a roughly $69 billion deal that will help the drugstore chain provide more health care and keep a key client, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.    The person said Sunday that CVS Health Corp. will pay about $207 in cash and stock for each share of Aetna Inc.

    >>
    •   