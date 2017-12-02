Deputies, SWAT arrest robbery suspects near Post Falls

The Kootenai County Sheriff's and SWAT Team members worked together to arrest two robbery suspects near Post Falls Friday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Kootenai County deputies responded to the 1900 block of E. 12th Ave for a report of a fight that had just broken up.

During the investigation it was reported that 21-year-old Jared R. Allen and 31-year-old Matthew J. McCoy had gone into the victim's home without permission and demanded money from him. Shortly after, a fight broke out. During the fight, an adult and a 10-year-old child were injured.

Neighbors heard the commotion and broke up the fight and the two suspects took off on seen. The two victims were taken to Kootenai Health with significant injuries.

After that, Post Falls Police responded to a report of an unknown man attempting to enter a house near the original crime scene. Officers responded, and detained the man, later identified as Allen. Deputies showed up and took Allen into custody for attempted robbery, burglary, battery with intent to commit a serious felony, and injury to a child.

Meanwhile, McCoy was tracked to a house in the 9300 block of N. Baack St. in Hayden. Deputies surrounded the home and began to order McCoy to surrender. He refused and the SWAT Team was called. McCoy was taken into custody by the SWAT team a short time later. Deputies arrested McCoy for attempted robbery, burglary, battery with intent to commit a serious felony and injury to a child.

McCoy has a lengthy criminal past and has been booked into jail in Kootenai County 23 times before. This is the first time Allen was booked into jail.