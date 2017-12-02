Agents seize 227 pounds of bologna at Texas border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that officers working at the El Paso port seized 23 rolls of Mexican bologna Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. About 227 pounds of the contraband meat was found under the floor mats of a car waiting to cross at the Paso Del Norte international crossing in Texas.

It's illegal to bring bologna across the border because it is made from pork and has the potential to introduce foreign animal disease into the United States pork industry.

The bologna was destroyed and the driver was find $1,000.