Homeless man credited with saving 2 kids from Las Vegas fire

Las Vegas firefighters are calling a homeless man a hero for saving two small children from a fire.



Fire officials say a 3-year-old girl and a 10-month-old boy were trapped in a burning apartment Friday morning.



Authorities say the children's grandfather was cooking food and the stove caught fire. The grandfather escaped from a back bedroom but couldn't get to the children.



Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski says that's when 36-year-old Anival Angulo happened by and pried a screen door open. The man pulled both children out of the home.



Szymanski says the children could have been burned or killed if Angulo had not been there. The children were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation.



Authorities say the damage to the home is estimated at $50,000.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)