Arizona officers hold fundraiser to help theft victim

GLENDALE, Ariz. -

An act of kindness by an Arizona police department is going viral just in time for the holiday season.

The Glendale Police Department reports that last week an officer took a report from a woman who had left money she'd withdrawn to pay bills on a Walgreens counter and it was later stolen. The woman left an envelope with $160 to pay her electric bill in the store. When she realized it was gone, she went back to the store, but the money was nowhere to be found.

Surveillance from the store shows a suspect purchase some beer and then leave with the rest of the woman's cash. 

After taking the report, two officers decided they wanted to help the woman. One of the officers put out a call to other officers in the station to try to help the woman recoup her $160. The department stepped up and raised $1,000 for the woman. 

As a show of unity, the two officer who organized the fundraiser, Officer Bill Downey and Officer Wes Zygmont, along with a few other people who helped raise money. met the woman at the Walgreens and presented her with an envelope of money. The woman's reaction to the kind gesture was caught on camera and posted on the department's Facebook page on Friday.

 

The act of kindness has been shared almost 16,000 times since it was posted. 

The man suspected of stealing the original envelope turned himself in and was booked on charges.

