Stevens County deputy charged with aggravated DUI in Montana

Stevens County deputy charged with aggravated DUI in Montana

KALISPELL, Mont. -

A Stevens County sheriff's deputy was charged with aggravated DUI and felony criminal endangerment in Montana, according to Flathead County court documents.

According to the Spokesman-Review, 29-year-old Brandon M. Hoover allegedly drove his truck through the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 35 southeast of Kalispell, hit a vehicle and sped over 100 mph before driving into a field and hitting a fence.

Hoover then drove back on to the road, turned around, turned off his lights and got out of the truck with his hands up. Police say hoover admitted to drinking and looking down at his phone when he drove through the crash scene just before 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving. 

 The documents say a Montana State Trooper heard yelling from fire crews on the scene of the crash, the firefighters were running toward a detour set up for cars to get through. The trooper gave chase and reported Hoover was speeding and at one point went over 100 mph.

Hoover's bond was set at $25,000.

