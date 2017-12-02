Delayed deliveries causing frustrations

Shelly Walsh ordered a package hoping it would be delivered by late November. But as the days went on there was no package in sight "I am okay with delayed 1-2 days. But 4.5,6 days no end in sight that gets a bit ridiculous."

Shelly like many moms, likes to get her Christmas shopping done early. So she doesn't have to stress if the package makes it in time, "It just becomes a mad rush at the end, and I figured that I'd have a jump on everything by doing my Christmas shopping before Black Friday," Walsh said.

But some packages she has ordered aren't arriving on schedule. Shelly's package tracking information said it was out for delivery four times before it was ever dropped off at her home.

On the UPS tracking system said it's "due to operating conditions, and the package may be delayed/ delivery will be rescheduled." Shelly called ups to see where her package was, hoping something hadn't happened “I was offered to go down and actually pick up the packages however I don't have time to go pick up packages I paid shipping to receive."

This year ups will be shipping 750 million packages between black Friday and new years. This year shipping five percent from last year. The increase is mainly due to continued growth in online shopping. UPS drivers are working 12-hour shifts six days per week to keep with the demand of holiday shopping season. But Shelly's big concern is unpredictability. Not knowing when packages are dropped off “we see so many thefts of packages especially this year how can people plan to be home to accept their package if the delivery times are off.”