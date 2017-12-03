Police: Parking dispute leads to stabbing, car into crowd

Police: Parking dispute leads to stabbing, car into crowdPosted: Updated:
Delayed deliveries causing frustrations
POST FALLS, Idaho. Shelly Walsh ordered a package hoping it would be delivered by late November. But as the days went on there was no package in sight "I am okay with delayed 1-2 days. But 4.5,6 days no end in sight that gets a bit ridiculous." Shelly like many moms, likes to get her Christmas shopping done early. So she doesn't have to stress if the package makes it in time, "It just becomes a mad rush at the end, and I figured that I'd have a jump on everything by doing>>
Door kicked in, presents stolen from Spokane home
SPOKANE, Wash. - When Kristi and Matthew London came back home from work they noticed something wasn't right "We noticed that our door had been kicked in and halfway destroyed," said Matthew London.>>
Missing girl's body found in N Carolina creek
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say they have recovered a body they think is a missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl from a creek in a neighboring county. Onslow County Hans Miller said dive teams found Mariah Woods' body around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.>>
Stevens County deputy charged with aggravated DUI in Montana
KALISPELL, Mont. - A Stevens County sheriff's deputy was charged with aggravated DUI and felony criminal endangerment in Montana, according to Flathead County court documents. According to the Spokesman-Review, 29-year-old Brandon M. Hoover allegedly drove his truck through the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 35 southeast of Kalispell, hit a vehicle and sped over 100 mph before driving into a field and hitting a fence.>>
Agents seize 227 pounds of bologna at Texas border
EL PASO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that officers working at the El Paso port seized 23 rolls of Mexican bologna Wednesday morning. It happened around 7 a.m. About 227 pounds of the contraband meat was found under the floor mats of a car waiting to cross at the Paso Del Norte international crossing in Texas.>>
Dad says teacher called police on 6-year-old son, claimed he was terrorist
PEARLAND, Texas - A Texas father is upset after he says a substitute teacher at his son's school claimed the 6-year-old boy with Down syndrome was a terrorist. Maher Suleiman says his son Mohammad has intellectual difficulties and doesn't speak. But a substitute teacher at C. J. Harris Elementary School in Pearland, Texas, called police on Mohammad.>>
WATCH: Lewiston man uses shotgun shell blank to scare package thief
LEWISTON, Idaho - Package thieves are a repeat problem in our region and some people are getting creative in order to combat the porch pirates. According to a 2016 survey of U.S. homeowners, 53 percent worry that packages left outside their home will be stolen. That figure increases to 74 percent among homeowners who previously had a package stolen.>>
Santas ho-ho-hold court at ski resort bash
NEWRY, Maine (AP) - Santa Claus is known for scooting down chimneys, but for one day a year, dozens of Santas try to avoid tumbling down a mountain in Maine. The 18th annual Santa event took place Sunday at Sunday River Resort. The event was highlighted by dozens Santas skiing and snowboarding down the slopes to raise money for the Sunday River Community Fund, which benefits communities in the area.>>
CVS pushes into insurance with $69 billion Aetna bid
DALLAS (AP) - CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a roughly $69 billion deal that will help the drugstore chain provide more health care and keep a key client, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The person said Sunday that CVS Health Corp. will pay about $207 in cash and stock for each share of Aetna Inc.>>
Grinch steals Santa suit, hat from back room at mall
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) - Police say someone on the naughty list stole a Santa suit and hat valued together at $520 from a Pennsylvania mall. State police said Sunday in a report that the theft happened between Nov. 27 and Nov. 29 at the Clearview Mall in Butler County. The report says it's unknown who took the full Santa Claus suit and an extra hat from a back room at the mall.>>
Woman killed after driving into a ditch in Nez Perce County
LAPWAI, Idaho Idaho State Police say a woman was killed after she lost control of her Jeep in Nez Perce County Saturday night. Officers say A green 1998 Jeep Cherokee driven by 46-year-old Toni M. Simpson from Lapwai, Idaho, was traveling near the junction of Lindsay Creek Road when she lost control of her vehicle. Simpson drove into a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll several times coming to rest on a private road.>>
Fight over Trump travel restrictions back to appeals courts
SEATTLE (AP) - The fight over the latest version of President Donald Trump's travel ban returns to two federal appeals courts this week. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals hears arguments in Seattle on Wednesday, followed by a full complement of 13 judges at the 4th Circuit in Richmond, Virginia, on Friday.>>
Police: Parking dispute leads to stabbing, car into crowd
NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a man angry about a parking dispute stabbed two people and then drove into a group of people on a New York City sidewalk, leaving one person dead and several others injured, one critically. Authorities say it happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday outside a hookah lounge in Queens.>>
Young man injured in Boundary County dirt bike accident
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - Boundary County Emergency Management reports a young man was injured in a dirt bike crash Saturday afternoon. First responders arrived at the ORV Park near Naples and worked together to find and help the injured youth involved in the accident. Medical crews worked to extract the rider. He was transported to Coeur d'Alene for treatment.>>
Oklahoma police search for man who stole hundreds of dollars in beef jerky
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Hundreds of dollars of beef jerky goes missing at an Oklahoma convenience store. Now police are asking for the public's help finding their main suspect. Oklahoma City Police posted surveillance photos of the suspect on social media. They say the thief walked into a local convenience store in early November and walked out with more than $400 worth of beef jerky.>>
Trump says he never asked Comey to stop Flynn probe
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says on Twitter that he never asked former FBI director James Comey to stop investigating his ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn. Comey testified before Congress in June that Trump asked him if could see to "letting Flynn go." Comey said that request came a day after Trump forced Flynn to resign his White House post.>>
