Oklahoma police search for man who stole hundreds of dollars in beef jerky

Hundreds of dollars of beef jerky goes missing at an Oklahoma convenience store. Now police are asking for the public's help finding their main suspect.

Oklahoma City Police posted surveillance photos of the suspect on social media. They say the thief walked into a local convenience store in early November and walked out with more than $400 worth of beef jerky.

Investigators hope with the help of the surveillance photos, it won't take long to identify the meat bandit.

It's unclear how the man left the store without being noticed, or why he would steal that much beef jerky at all.