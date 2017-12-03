Young man injured in Boundary County dirt bike accident

Boundary County Emergency Management reports a young man was injured in a dirt bike crash Saturday afternoon.

First responders arrived at the ORV Park near Naples and worked together to find and help the injured youth involved in the accident.

Medical crews worked to extract the rider. He was transported to Coeur d'Alene for treatment. The extent of his injuries and condition at the hospital is not known at this time.

The rider's name and age have not been released by authorities.