Woman killed after driving into a ditch in Nez Perce County

Idaho State Police say a woman was killed after she lost control of her Jeep in Nez Perce County Saturday night.

Officers say A green 1998 Jeep Cherokee driven by 46-year-old Toni M. Simpson from Lapwai, Idaho, was traveling near the junction of Lindsay Creek Road when she lost control of her vehicle. Simpson drove into a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll several times coming to rest on a private road.

Police say Simpson was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

She was transported to St. Joseph's hospital in Lewiston, where she died from her injuries Sunday morning.

Idaho State Police say the investigation is ongoing.