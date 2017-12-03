Santas ho-ho-hold court at ski resort bash

Santa Claus is known for scooting down chimneys, but for one day a year, dozens of Santas try to avoid tumbling down a mountain in Maine.



The 18th annual Santa event took place Sunday at Sunday River Resort. The event was highlighted by dozens Santas skiing and snowboarding down the slopes to raise money for the Sunday River Community Fund, which benefits communities in the area.



The skiing Santas participate in full Kringle garb, including, of course, a white beard and red hat. Online registration to participate filled up in 10 minutes. The Santas must all donate money, and 160 Santas raised $2,500 this year.



The event took place in the tiny western Maine town of Newry, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Portland.

