Caught on camera: Ohio officer accidentally shocks partner during arrest

SPOKANE, Wash. - The holiday season is a time for giving and lots of people are looking for ways to help organizations. But one man wants to warn people of people who are trying to take advantage of this giving spirit. Kelly Dorsett is a coordinator with Toys for Tots Spokane. He says this is the season he loves because he can help kids in need get toys for Christmas. On Saturday, he was on his way to the Toys for Tots warehouse with his son Cody when he saw two people in the median a...