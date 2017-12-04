Two robbery suspects face multiple charges after beating up adult victim and 10-year-old child

POST FALLS, Idaho - Two robbery suspects are in jail facing multiple charges after entering a home in Post Falls and beating up an adult and a 10-year-old child. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, on December 1st, deputies responded to the 1900 block of E. 12th Ave. for the report of a fight that had just been broken up.

When deputies arrived they learned that Jared R. Allen, 21, and Matthew J. McCoy 31, who had already fled the scene, had entered the victim’s residence without permission and demanded money from the victim. A fight broke out and an adult victim and a 10-year-old child received significant injuries and transported to Kootenai Health to be treated.



Deputies then received a report of an unknown male attempting to enter a residence near the original crime scene. Post Falls Police responded and found and arrested Allen. He was taken into custody for attempted robbery, burglary, battery with intent to commit a serious felony, and injury to a child.



McCoy was then tracked to a residence in the 9300 block of N. Baack St. in Hayden, ID. When he refused to come out, the Kootenai County Joint Agency SWAT team was activated and surrounded the home. McCoy was eventually taken into custody by the SWAT team and arrested for attempted robbery, burglary, battery with intent to commit a serious felony, and injury to a child.



This incident is being further supported by KCSO detectives assigned to the North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force.

McCoy has been previously booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building 23 times. This is the first time Allen will be booked into KCPSB.