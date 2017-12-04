Two robbery suspects face multiple charges after beating up adult victim and 10-year-old childPosted: Updated:
Business owner heartbroken after man claiming to be down on his luck uses line to case her shop
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A downtown business owner is heartbroken after she says a man claiming to need food for his kids, was really using the line to case her shop. She believes he repaid her generosity by nearly wiping out her life savings and stealing thousands of dollars in inventory. "It is my dream," Dawn Witthuhn said. "I wanted to do this." Witthuhn and her husband poured nearly every cent they had into making their downtown bike>>
Suspect appears in court in death of missing North Carolina 3-year-old
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - The man accused of withholding information from North Carolina law enforcement about a missing girl's death is scheduled to be in court. Thirty-two-year-old Adolphus Earl Kimrey is scheduled to be in court in Jacksonville on Monday for his first appearance hearing. Kimrey is charged with disposing of a body that died from unnatural causes and obstruction of justice.>>
Two robbery suspects face multiple charges after beating up adult victim and 10-year-old child
POST FALLS, Idaho - Two robbery suspects are in jail facing multiple charges after entering a home in Post Falls and beating up an adult and a 10-year-old child. On December 1st, Deputies responded to the 1900 block of E. 12th Ave. for the report of a fight that had just been broken up. When deputies arrived they learned that two suspects had already fled the scene, had entered the victim’s residence without permission and demanded money.>>
Inmate charged for smoking weed in prison cell
WATCH: Lewiston man uses shotgun shell blank to scare package thief
LEWISTON, Idaho - Package thieves are a repeat problem in our region and some people are getting creative in order to combat the porch pirates. According to a 2016 survey of U.S. homeowners, 53 percent worry that packages left outside their home will be stolen. That figure increases to 74 percent among homeowners who previously had a package stolen.>>
Man warns of people he says are pretending to be from Toys for Tots
SPOKANE, Wash. - The holiday season is a time for giving and lots of people are looking for ways to help organizations. But one man wants to warn people of people who are trying to take advantage of this giving spirit. Kelly Dorsett is a coordinator with Toys for Tots Spokane. He says this is the season he loves because he can help kids in need get toys for Christmas. On Saturday, he was on his way to the Toys for Tots warehouse with his son Cody when he saw two people in the median a...>>
Spokane man stabbed while trying to purchase stereo equipment from the "Let Go" app
KHQ.COM - Spokane Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery near Division and Wedgwood. The victim says he and his wife were meeting up with a man to buy stereo equipment. They say when they arrived to pay for the gear, another man came at them with a knife. When they ran off, they say the suspect chased them. They say he smashed a window and pulled so hard on a door handle, it broke.>>
Patient with 'Do Not Resuscitate' tattoo has his wish granted by emergency room doctors
Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump travel ban
Two robbery suspects face multiple charges after beating up adult victim and 10-year-old child
POST FALLS, Idaho - Two robbery suspects are in jail facing multiple charges after entering a home in Post Falls and beating up an adult and a 10-year-old child. On December 1st, Deputies responded to the 1900 block of E. 12th Ave. for the report of a fight that had just been broken up. When deputies arrived they learned that two suspects had already fled the scene, had entered the victim’s residence without permission and demanded money.>>
Inmate charged for smoking weed in prison cell
Suspect appears in court in death of missing North Carolina 3-year-old
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - The man accused of withholding information from North Carolina law enforcement about a missing girl's death is scheduled to be in court. Thirty-two-year-old Adolphus Earl Kimrey is scheduled to be in court in Jacksonville on Monday for his first appearance hearing. Kimrey is charged with disposing of a body that died from unnatural causes and obstruction of justice.>>
Office holiday parties get another look as sex assault scandals continue
NEW YORK (AP) - With a series of high-profile workplace sex scandals on their minds, employers are making sure their holiday office parties don't become part of the problem. There will be less booze at many. An independent business organization has renewed its annual warning not to hang mistletoe. And some will have party monitors, keeping an eye out for inappropriate behavior.>>
Trump offers full support for embattled Republican Roy Moore
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race. Trump tweeted early Monday that "Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama." It was Trump's most full-throated endorsement of Moore, who has lost backing of many top Republicans since he was hit with allegations of sexual misconduct decades ago.>>
Business owner heartbroken after man claiming to be down on his luck uses line to case her shop
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A downtown business owner is heartbroken after she says a man claiming to need food for his kids, was really using the line to case her shop. She believes he repaid her generosity by nearly wiping out her life savings and stealing thousands of dollars in inventory. "It is my dream," Dawn Witthuhn said. "I wanted to do this." Witthuhn and her husband poured nearly every cent they had into making their downtown bike>>
Met opera suspends ties to conductor following sex charges
NEW YORK (AP) - New York's Metropolitan Opera says it's suspending its relationship with longtime conductor James Levine pending an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him. In a statement released Sunday, the opera company said Levine will not be involved in any Met activities, "including conducting scheduled performances at the Met this season." The Met also says it's hiring a former U.S. attorney to lead a "full ...>>
