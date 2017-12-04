Arrests made after warrant served on Spokane Valley problem housePosted: Updated:
One dead in fatal hit-and-run overnight in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One driver is dead in a fatal hit-and-run in Spokane Valley. The crash happened near Broadway and University just before midnight Monday. Deputies tell us the surviving driver fled on foot after the crash but they were able to track him with a K9 unit. The suspect is currently detained and being questioned by authorities.>>
'He tried stabbing me': Spokane man attacked while trying to buy stereo equipment
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect after a local couple said they were threatened with a knife as they tried to pay for stereo equipment."It's sad that people will steal from you like that," said victim Dakota Scharff. Scharff said he found the stereo equipment on the app "Let Go." He said he thought he was doing everything right.>>
Arrests made after warrant served on Spokane Valley problem house
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley detectives, SWAT team members and patrol deputies served a search warrant at a house that was supposed to be vacant, but has been a problem in he neighborhood for several months due to squatters. In serving the warrant, officers detained six people and arrested 51-year-old Jesse R. Adams Jr. for a burglary warrant.>>
Bullying drives 13-year-old to kill herself and even after her death, bullying continues
KHQ.COM - For a California family whose daughter was bullied to the point of suicide, not only are they trying to cope with the loss of their little girl, they are continuing to get horrible messages from those who bullied her. 13-year-old Rosalie Avila was found hanging in her closet Tuesday last week with a suicide note that read, "Sorry, Mom and Dad. I love you. Sorry, Mom, you’re gonna find me like this.">>
Two robbery suspects face multiple charges after beating up adult victim and 10-year-old child
POST FALLS, Idaho - Two robbery suspects are in jail facing multiple charges after entering a home in Post Falls and beating up an adult and a 10-year-old child. On December 1st, Deputies responded to the 1900 block of E. 12th Ave. for the report of a fight that had just been broken up. When deputies arrived they learned that two suspects had already fled the scene, had entered the victim’s residence without permission and demanded money.>>
Pasco police officers report DUI arrest in poem form
PASCO, Wash. - Police officers spend a lot of time writing press releases to let people know what's going on in the community. But officers took a simple report of a DUI arrest and gave it a holiday twist by composing a poem, titled. "'Twas the Night of Resisting.">>
Take a look inside the world's largest Starbucks
KHQ.COM - Starbucks is opening their biggest location ever in Shanghai on Wednesday. The ambitious storefront is being called the Shanghai Reserve Roastery and looks more like a resort than a cafe. It features 30,000 square feet, three different coffee bars offering multiple brewing methods, the longest coffee bar in the world, an integrated augmented reality system, specially-crafted teas in a 3D-printed tea bar and a ceiling made of 10,000 handmade wooden hexagon-shaped tiles.>>
Bullying drives 13-year-old to kill herself and even after her death, bullying continues
KHQ.COM - For a California family whose daughter was bullied to the point of suicide, not only are they trying to cope with the loss of their little girl, they are continuing to get horrible messages from those who bullied her. 13-year-old Rosalie Avila was found hanging in her closet Tuesday last week with a suicide note that read, "Sorry, Mom and Dad. I love you. Sorry, Mom, you’re gonna find me like this.">>
Rep. John Conyers says he is retiring amid sexual misconduct allegations
DETROIT (AP) - Rep. John Conyers, who has been battling sexual harassment allegations by former female staffers, says he is retiring. Conyers told said Tuesday this will be his final two-year term. The 88-year-old Democrat says he is endorsing his son to take his seat in Congress. Ian Conyers, the grandson of John Conyers' brother, earlier said his great-uncle would not run for re-election and that he would run for his seat in Washington, D.C.>>
UK police officer stops van from falling over bridge with driver trapped inside
KHQ.COM - A police constable in the U.K. is being hailed a hero for preventing a van from falling off a bridge with a person trapped inside. The incredible photo showing the officer holding onto the wheel of the car while it balances ever so slightly on the guardrail of a bridge has gone viral. While PC Martin Willis from West Yorkshire in England is thanking everyone for their kind words, he told Radio Aire News, "I am just doing my job.">>
8,000 homes evacuated and at least 150 structures destroyed in fatal California wildfire
SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) - A wind-whipped wildfire in Southern California has scorched 48 square miles, destroyed 150 structures and left one firefighter injured, and officials say winds are increasing. Authorities say the blaze broke out Monday evening east of Santa Paula, which is about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles. By early Tuesday, more than 27,000 people have been evacuated from about 8,000 homes.>>
One dead in fatal hit-and-run overnight in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One driver is dead in a fatal hit-and-run in Spokane Valley. The crash happened near Broadway and University just before midnight Monday. Deputies tell us the surviving driver fled on foot after the crash but they were able to track him with a K9 unit. The suspect is currently detained and being questioned by authorities.>>
Justices take up dispute over wedding cake for gay couple
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is taking up the highly anticipated case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. Tuesday's clash at the high court pits baker Jack Phillips' First Amendment claims of artistic freedom against the anti-discrimination arguments of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, and two men Phillips turned away in 2012.>>
Arrests made after warrant served on Spokane Valley problem house
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley detectives, SWAT team members and patrol deputies served a search warrant at a house that was supposed to be vacant, but has been a problem in he neighborhood for several months due to squatters. In serving the warrant, officers detained six people and arrested 51-year-old Jesse R. Adams Jr. for a burglary warrant.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, December 4th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, December 4th.>>
Former Fox News producer claims O'Reilly broke agreement
NEW YORK (AP) - An ex-producer has sued former Fox News Channel personality Bill O'Reilly, claiming he violated a confidentiality agreement related to a 2002 settlement reached over his alleged mistreatment. The woman, Rachel Witlieb Bernstein, said O'Reilly defamed her by falsely suggesting publicly that claims against him were motivated by politics and money.>>
