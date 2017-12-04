Ponderay police searching for couple suspected of stealing $9,000 in tires

Police in Ponderay are searching for a man and a woman they say stole about $9,000 worth of tires from the Perfection Tire in Ponderay on November 24.

Police say the man is driving what appears to be a dark blue Dodge truck with lighter colored bottom striping and pulling a tandem axle trailer. The woman, who officers do not have any description of at this point, is in a grey or silver Toyota Avalon type sedan.

Police are asking for the public's help looking for anyone with information that will lead to the identification of the people or vehicles involved in the robbery. If you know anything, you're asked to contact Ponderay Police Sergeant Mike Victorino at 208-265-4251 or email mvictorino@ponderaypd.org.